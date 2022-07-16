David Law felt five-over-par was harsh reflection on his third round at Open Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Law felt five-over-par was harsh reflection on his third round at Open Championship

By Andy Skinner
July 16 2022, 6.01pm
David Law felt hard done by following his five-over-par third round of 77 in the Open Championship on Saturday.

After making the cut with an excellent three-under-par round on Friday, Law encountered a difficult round which saw him move to two-over-par for the tournament.

Aberdeen’s Law was left chasing after recording two double bogeys in the space of three holes on his front nine, however he did not allow the setbacks to dishearten him following the round.

Law said: “I played decent enough stuff on the front nine, actually, and got unlucky on four, a bit unlucky on six.

“All of a sudden you are four-over par on a day you feel you should be under par, you chase it a little bit and that’s what happens. It is what it is.

“I didn’t play as bad as shooting five-over par. But obviously it’s a tough setup, a tough golf course.

“The wind was slightly different. The wind was just coming a fraction more from the south. It’s actually caught us out a couple times. I think we’re just so used to playing it the way it played, west-southwest pretty much the whole time.

“As soon as you start to press and push out there, you come unstuck a little bit, and unfortunately that’s what happened.”

Birdie at 18 sets up Law for final round

Law is competing in his first major, after qualifying for the 150th Open at St Andrews by finishing tied fourth at the recent Horizon Irish Open.

The 31-year-old secured the second of his two third round birdies at the 18th on Saturday, which he hopes can set him up for a successful final round of what has been a memorable week.

He added: “It was a nice way to finish. I still feel like I’m playing good. I can go out, shoot a good one tomorrow and move right up.

“We’re playing The Open, we’re playing four days at St Andrews, so It’s good.

“Hopefully I play a good one tomorrow and we’ll finish off on a positive note on a great week.”

