David Law felt five-over-par was harsh reflection on his third round at Open Championship

David Law felt hard done by following his five-over-par third round of 77 in the Open Championship on Saturday.

After making the cut with an excellent three-under-par round on Friday, Law encountered a difficult round which saw him move to two-over-par for the tournament.

Aberdeen’s Law was left chasing after recording two double bogeys in the space of three holes on his front nine, however he did not allow the setbacks to dishearten him following the round.

Law said: “I played decent enough stuff on the front nine, actually, and got unlucky on four, a bit unlucky on six.

“All of a sudden you are four-over par on a day you feel you should be under par, you chase it a little bit and that’s what happens. It is what it is.

“I didn’t play as bad as shooting five-over par. But obviously it’s a tough setup, a tough golf course.

“The wind was slightly different. The wind was just coming a fraction more from the south. It’s actually caught us out a couple times. I think we’re just so used to playing it the way it played, west-southwest pretty much the whole time.

“As soon as you start to press and push out there, you come unstuck a little bit, and unfortunately that’s what happened.”

Birdie at 18 sets up Law for final round

Law is competing in his first major, after qualifying for the 150th Open at St Andrews by finishing tied fourth at the recent Horizon Irish Open.

The 31-year-old secured the second of his two third round birdies at the 18th on Saturday, which he hopes can set him up for a successful final round of what has been a memorable week.

He added: “It was a nice way to finish. I still feel like I’m playing good. I can go out, shoot a good one tomorrow and move right up.

“We’re playing The Open, we’re playing four days at St Andrews, so It’s good.

“Hopefully I play a good one tomorrow and we’ll finish off on a positive note on a great week.”