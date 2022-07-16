Man airlifted from Elephant Rock in dramatic rescue after leg injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man airlifted from Elephant Rock in dramatic rescue after leg injury

By Amie Flett
July 16 2022, 6.02pm Updated: July 16 2022, 6.05pm
Emergency service were deployed to rescue a man who had fallen from Elephant Rock in Montrose.
An emergency rescue was carried out in Montrose after a hiker sustained a leg injury after falling down Elephant Rock.

The coastguard was called to Elephant Rock at around 1pm on Saturday after a man had stumbled between ten to 20 feet from the cliff.

The fall resulted in the man sustaining a leg injury, meaning he had no way of getting back to safety.

Dramatic rescue two hour rescue

Montrose RNLI life boat were deployed to the scene at 1.20pm to help rescue the hiker.

The volunteer life boat crew assisted in hoisting the man into the UK coastguard helicopter at the base of the cliff.

The man was then airlifted to a nearby field around two hours later – due to the difficulty of the location – and transferred to the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The extent of the man’s injuries are not yet known.

Elephant Rock in Montrose.

A spokesperson for the UK Coastguard said: “We received a call at around 1pm about a walker who had stumbled ten or 20 feet down Elephant Rock and needed help getting back up.

“We had the coastguard helicopter from Inverness, Montrose lifeboats along with Montrose, Stonehaven and Dundee coastguard team.

“The male casualty was lifted up by helicopter at around 3pm and then transferred to road ambulance.

“The helicopter was required to lift him up from the bottom of the cliff to the road as he had sustained a leg injury.”

Lifeboat crew diverted from training flight

A spokesperson for Montrose RNLI said: “At 13.20pm Montrose Lifeboat and ILB (inshore lifeboats) were requested to launch by UK Coastguard.

“The boats were tasked with assisting with recovering a person that had fallen and injured themselves at elephant rock.

“Upon arrival the ILB put two crew ashore to assist the local coastguard teams.

UK Coastguard helicopter.

“It was apparent that a helicopter would have been the best choice to evacuate the casualty.

“Rescue 151 was diverted from a training flight to assist.

“Once on scene rescue 151 hoisted the casualty into the helicopter and then landed in a near by field to transfer the casualty to a waiting ambulance.

“Montrose Lifeboat and ILB were stood down and returned to station at approximately 15.45pm when both boats were made ready again.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

