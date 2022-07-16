VIDEO: Amazing Claret Jug cake steals the show at The Open in St Andrews

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Scots baker has created a stunning version of the Claret Jug in cake form, especially for the 150th Open Championship in St Andrews.

Golf-mad Jacqueline Evans works as an occupational therapist for adults with learning disabilities.

And she often takes patients to golf as part of their therapy.

The NHS worker from North Lanarkshire describes herself as a hobby baker and decided to make a replica of the sport’s most famous trophy as a thank you for the gift of golf.

Jacqueline spent four hours making the cake.

And it took another 40 hours to complete the intricate sugar work.

She even added a tongue in cheek detail by carving her own name as Open Championship winner on the back.

Claret Jug cake is ‘edible art’

Jacqueline’s Claret Jug cake was one of the star off course attractions in St Andrews on Saturday, when she showed her creation off to members of the R&A.

“I thought, if I’m going to make a cake I’ll make a good one,” she said.

“Sometimes my ideas supersede my ability but this one worked out.”

Jacqueline used to be an art teacher and she added: “This is edible art.”

Dating back to 1872, the real Claret Jug is made of silver and has been on permanent display at the Royal and Ancient clubhouse since 1928.

Three other replicas exist – one at the World Golf Museum in St Andrews and two others which are used for travelling exhibitions.

Fun in the sun at The Open in St Andrews

Saturday was the penultimate day of the tournament and the sun shone on the thousands of spectators.

Fans from around the world enjoyed a day of top class golf as well as a spot of relaxation in the sun.

Courier photographer Steve Brown captured some of the fun.