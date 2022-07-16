VIDEO: Amazing Claret Jug cake steals the show at The Open in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

VIDEO: Amazing Claret Jug cake steals the show at The Open in St Andrews

By Claire Warrender
July 16 2022, 6.04pm

A Scots baker has created a stunning version of the Claret Jug in cake form, especially for the 150th Open Championship in St Andrews.

Golf-mad Jacqueline Evans works as an occupational therapist for adults with learning disabilities.

And she often takes patients to golf as part of their therapy.

The NHS worker from North Lanarkshire describes herself as a hobby baker and decided to make a replica of the sport’s most famous trophy as a thank you for the gift of golf.

Jacqueline described her cake as edible art. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

Jacqueline spent four hours making the cake.

And it took another 40 hours to complete the intricate sugar work.

She even added a tongue in cheek detail by carving her own name as Open Championship winner on the back.

Claret Jug cake is ‘edible art’

Jacqueline’s Claret Jug cake was one of the star off course attractions in St Andrews on Saturday, when she showed her creation off to members of the R&A.

“I thought, if I’m going to make a cake I’ll make a good one,” she said.

“Sometimes my ideas supersede my ability but this one worked out.”

Jacqueline used to be an art teacher and she added: “This is edible art.”

The real Claret Jug will be presented to the winner of this year’s Open on Sunday – along with £2.1m.

Dating back to 1872, the real Claret Jug is made of silver and has been on permanent display at the Royal and Ancient clubhouse since 1928.

Three other replicas exist – one at the World Golf Museum in St Andrews and two others which are used for travelling exhibitions.

Fun in the sun at The Open in St Andrews

Saturday was the penultimate day of the tournament and the sun shone on the thousands of spectators.

Fans from around the world enjoyed a day of top class golf as well as a spot of relaxation in the sun.

Courier photographer Steve Brown captured some of the fun.

Colourful outfits.
A TV camera captures the action.
Tiger Woods fans from Cheshire.
Tight security at the gates of the Old Course.
Crowds cheered from the stands.
Team Australia.
Appropriate headgear.
Relaxing in the spectator zone.
It’s a thumb’s up from this fan.
Fun in the sun.
A happy punter.
Fans enjoy a laugh.

