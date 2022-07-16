Ian Murray explains ‘wake-up call’ result as Raith Rovers boss makes plea for more players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ian Murray explains ‘wake-up call’ result as Raith Rovers boss makes plea for more players

By Craig Cairns
July 16 2022, 6.29pm
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.

Ian Murray has hopes the penalty-shootout defeat in the Premier Sports Cup group stage to Stirling Albion serves as a “wake-up call” to his side.

The Raith Rovers boss added that new signings are needed ahead of their Championship bid.

Aidan Connolly opened the scoring for Raith before Kieran Moore equalised for the visitors.

Stirling went on to win 6-5 on penalties for the bonus point.

Raith Rovers lost on penalties to Stirling Albion.

With few options in reserve, and Scott Brown and Sam Stanton finishing the game in defence, it was a makeshift side that ended the game.

Disruption due to covid

Murray revealed that a signing was close earlier in the week before covid scuppered his plans.

“We’ll work on that tonight straight away and see what the situation is,” he added.

“We need players. We’re not the only team in that boat.

“We’re putting square pegs in round holes at the moment.

“The league opener is not too far away for us now and we need to get an established starting XI.

“We know the areas we are weak in, which is the defence and the strikers.”

Ian Murray said new signings are needed.

The Raith boss conceded his side “huffed and puffed a wee bit” versus Stirling and that a draw was a fair outcome.

‘Far too deep’

Youngsters Kieran Mitchell, Quinn Coulson, Luke Mahady and Aaron Arnott all came on as second-half substitutes.

One of those replaced Christophe Berra, the only established centre-half at the club.

It worked in giving Raith a higher defensive line, leading to more chances – but ultimately Blair Currie in the Stirling goal had little to do.

There were a few factors within the game,” continued Murray.

“Our individual players who are very good at going forward didn’t get on the ball.

“We didn’t handle the physical contact well and we were far too deep as a backline – starting the game too deep, taking too long on the ball.

“That gives teams opportunities to be nice and compact against you.

“The knock-on effect to the midfielders and the strikers is so big that you need to progress if you want to play high.

“We were at least 15 yards deeper than we were on Wednesday night and it caused us problems.”

