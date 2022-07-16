Ian Campbell praises Arbroath determination and provides Ricky Little injury update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ian Campbell praises Arbroath determination and provides Ricky Little injury update

By Scott Lorimer
July 16 2022, 6.56pm Updated: July 16 2022, 11.01pm
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell

Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell has praised his side’s determination to get the job done in their Premier Sports Cup win over FC Edinburgh.

The Lichties came from behind to beat The Citizens 3-1 in their first game back at the redeveloped Meadowbank.

The home side went ahead against the run of play as Arbroath began to get a footing on the game.

An injury to Ricky Little saw Nicky Low come on with the Lichties management duo shuffling the team around.

And the former Dundee and Aberdeen midfielder made an immediate impact, converting from the spot with just his second touch.

Bobby Linn rounded off the scoring with a sublime brace – with his second fired into the top corner from distance.

The victory keeps Arbroath top of Group E with maximum points from their three games.

‘First-class performance’

Rather than single out match-winner Linn, Campbell praised all of his players for the build-up to the strikes.

“It was always going to be a hard game,” he said.

“In the first half, they got their goal against the run of play.

“In the second half, we got the ball down and worked hard. I thought it was a first-class performance.

Bobby Linn celebrates his first goal.
Bobby Linn celebrates his first goal.

“I said it was a cross, but Bobby says he meant to put it in the top corner,” Campbell joked.

“You have to work yourself into those positions. I think they did well do work themselves into the game and were worthy winners.

“We have to keep the ball in the forward third. If not, it becomes a game of tennis and that’s not us.

“I feel we are getting there now, in terms of where we want to be at.

“I’m disappointed we lost a goal. We’ve got to investigate that, but I don’t think we can be too unhappy.”

Little injury update

Meanwhile, Campbell said they would have to wait to find out the severity of Ricky Little’s injury.

The centre back went down in the opening 15 minutes of the game with no one around him. Despite his attempts to play on, he had to be replaced towards the end of the first half.

The defensive stalwart walked away from the ground without a limp but will be assessed by the Lichties physio on Monday.

A long absence could prove problematic for the Angus club, with Little and Tam O’Brien the only two recognised centre backs.

Arbroath will have to wait to find out the severity of Little's injury.
Arbroath will have to wait to find out the severity of Little’s injury.

However, they do have an able stand-in in Jason Thomson.

“Ricky’s got a problem with his groin, I think, and his back,” Campbell revealed. “We’ll look after him this week.

“Without going on about it again, that’s my issue with this cup. It’s horrendous.

“We can only play signed players, but they play in games and get injured.

“We’ve just got to nurse people along.

“We’re probably more covered than you’d think at the back but we don’t want to lose any players.”





