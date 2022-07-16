Ian Campbell praises Arbroath determination and provides Ricky Little injury update

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell has praised his side’s determination to get the job done in their Premier Sports Cup win over FC Edinburgh.

The Lichties came from behind to beat The Citizens 3-1 in their first game back at the redeveloped Meadowbank.

The home side went ahead against the run of play as Arbroath began to get a footing on the game.

FT – FC Edinburgh 1 – 3 Arbroath Bobby Linn masterclass with two outstanding goals to make it 3 wins in 3! YAS!!! pic.twitter.com/xuiDDFX2SW — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) July 16, 2022

An injury to Ricky Little saw Nicky Low come on with the Lichties management duo shuffling the team around.

And the former Dundee and Aberdeen midfielder made an immediate impact, converting from the spot with just his second touch.

Bobby Linn rounded off the scoring with a sublime brace – with his second fired into the top corner from distance.

The victory keeps Arbroath top of Group E with maximum points from their three games.

‘First-class performance’

Rather than single out match-winner Linn, Campbell praised all of his players for the build-up to the strikes.

Bobby Linns first goal today 🤯 If you think that one’s good, stay tuned for the second. That will be in the Vlog tomorrow…@Nicky_low18 with a nice wee assist in there aswell 🤣 pic.twitter.com/eFRtNX4QmX — Blair McNally (@BlairMcNally1) July 16, 2022

“It was always going to be a hard game,” he said.

“In the first half, they got their goal against the run of play.

“In the second half, we got the ball down and worked hard. I thought it was a first-class performance.

“I said it was a cross, but Bobby says he meant to put it in the top corner,” Campbell joked.

“You have to work yourself into those positions. I think they did well do work themselves into the game and were worthy winners.

“We have to keep the ball in the forward third. If not, it becomes a game of tennis and that’s not us.

“I feel we are getting there now, in terms of where we want to be at.

“I’m disappointed we lost a goal. We’ve got to investigate that, but I don’t think we can be too unhappy.”

Little injury update

Meanwhile, Campbell said they would have to wait to find out the severity of Ricky Little’s injury.

The centre back went down in the opening 15 minutes of the game with no one around him. Despite his attempts to play on, he had to be replaced towards the end of the first half.

The defensive stalwart walked away from the ground without a limp but will be assessed by the Lichties physio on Monday.

A long absence could prove problematic for the Angus club, with Little and Tam O’Brien the only two recognised centre backs.

However, they do have an able stand-in in Jason Thomson.

“Ricky’s got a problem with his groin, I think, and his back,” Campbell revealed. “We’ll look after him this week.

“Without going on about it again, that’s my issue with this cup. It’s horrendous.

“We can only play signed players, but they play in games and get injured.

“We’ve just got to nurse people along.

“We’re probably more covered than you’d think at the back but we don’t want to lose any players.”