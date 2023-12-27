Big-hitting John Daly teed up to deliver treat for Angus golf fans in 2024

Larger than life US golf star John Daly will take to the stage of Arbroath’s Webster Theatre next summer.

The two-time Major winner is lined up to play in the Senior Open when it returns to Carnoustie for the first time in eight years.

It will be a welcome return to Courier country for ‘Long John’.

And a chance for the Angus audience to hear about the life of one of golf’s most colourful characters – on the course and off.

Daly enjoyed one of his greatest moments across the Tay when he beat Constantino Rocco in a four-hole St Andrews play-off to lift the claret jug in 1995.

It followed a ‘zero to hero’ breakthrough Major win in the PGA Championship four years earlier.

His colourful life is matched by the eye-catching golf gear he became famous for.

And the 57-year-old has a wealth of stories to pick from a career in which controversy was never far away.

It has included suspensions, disqualifications and throwing clubs into the water when things went wrong.

Senior Open scene-setter

“JD’s views on golf and life are almost unrivalled and we are delighted to welcome him to Arbroath for an evening of stories about the ups and downs of being a successful golfer and the rags to riches stories you don’t want to miss,” say the promoters.

“Known simply as JD his golfing mantra is simple – I hit the ball as hard as I can. If I find it, I hit it again.”

The Arbroath event takes place on Tuesday July 23 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available online from the Webster Theatre website.

It is being held on the eve of the 38th Senior Open, taking place from July 25 to 28.

The competition is Europe’s only senior Major championship and is visiting the Angus venue for the third time.