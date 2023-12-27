Big-hitting John Daly teed up to deliver treat for Angus golf fans in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Big-hitting John Daly teed up to deliver treat for Angus golf fans in 2024

Two-time Major winner John Daly is set to entertain an audience at the Webster Theatre in Arbroath next summer.

By Graham Brown
John Daly is coming to Angus in July 2024. Image: Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
John Daly is coming to Angus in July 2024. Image: Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Larger than life US golf star John Daly will take to the stage of Arbroath’s Webster Theatre next summer.

The two-time Major winner is lined up to play in the Senior Open when it returns to Carnoustie for the first time in eight years.

It will be a welcome return to Courier country for ‘Long John’.

And a chance for the Angus audience to hear about the life of one of golf’s most colourful characters – on the course and off.

Daly enjoyed one of his greatest moments across the Tay when he beat Constantino Rocco in a four-hole St Andrews play-off to lift the claret jug in 1995.

John Daly Open Championship
John Daly with the Claret Jug after victory in the 1995 Open Championship at St Andrews. Image: David Giles/PA

It followed a ‘zero to hero’ breakthrough Major win in the PGA Championship four years earlier.

His colourful life is matched by the eye-catching golf gear he became famous for.

And the 57-year-old has a wealth of stories to pick from a career in which controversy was never far away.

It has included suspensions, disqualifications and throwing clubs into the water when things went wrong.

Senior Open scene-setter

“JD’s views on golf and life are almost unrivalled and we are delighted to welcome him to Arbroath for an evening of stories about the ups and downs of being a successful golfer and the rags to riches stories you don’t want to miss,” say the promoters.

“Known simply as JD his golfing mantra is simple – I hit the ball as hard as I can. If I find it, I hit it again.”

John Daly at Carnoustie.
Daly signs an autograph at the 2016 Senior Open at Carnoustie. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

The Arbroath event takes place on Tuesday July 23 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available online from the Webster Theatre website.

It is being held on the eve of the 38th Senior Open, taking place from July 25 to 28.

The competition is Europe’s only senior Major championship and is visiting the Angus venue for the third time.

