Storm Gerrit: Perthshire zoo offers shelter to humans as snow piles on misery

Bosses at the Auchingarrich Wildlife Centre, near Comrie, say anyone stuck in snow during Storm Gerrit is welcome to hide out in their cafe

By Morag Lindsay
Snowy road near Comrie
Storm Gerrit snow on the B827, Comrie. Image: Sharon Carnegie

Bosses at a Perthshire petting zoo are offering shelter to snowbound travellers as Storm Gerrit wreaks havoc across the region.

The Auchingarrich Wildlife Centre at Comrie is still open, despite heavy snow today.

Flooding is also adding to the problems locally.

It comes as much of Tayside and Fife is battered by heavy rain and winds as a result of Storm Gerrit.

Snow covered Auchingarrich wildlife park
Auchingarrich in the Storm Gerrit snow. Image: Auchingarrich Wildlife Park Date.

Owners say anyone who finds themselves stuck is welcome to ride out the storm in the Auchingarrich cafe.

In a post on Facebook the centre said: “We are open, although if you have booked tickets or experiences we will happily change the date for you.

Snow covered play area at Auchingarrich wildlife centre with Comrie in distance
The view from the cafe as Storm Gerrit batters Comrie. Image: Auchingarrich Wildlife Park.

“The cafe is open all day so if you get stuck you are welcome to pop in for a cuppa and to wait out the storm.”

Flooding adds to Storm Gerrit misery

Speaking to The Courier, Auchingarrich owner Alexa Reid said it was still snowing heavily in the Comrie area.

“It’s very wet and snowy,” she said.

Alexa Reid next to a sign for the Auchingarrich wildlife park
Alexa Reid on a sunnier day at Auchingarrich. Image: DC Thomson.

“There’s a lot of flood water coming down from the hills too, and the roads around here are all pretty bad.

“If anyone is stuck they are welcome to use our cafe. We have hot soup and food available.”

She said Auchingarrich’s residents were coping better with the conditions.

“The animals are all okay,” she said.

“We have strong shelters and they’re all indoors with plenty of straw and food, so everyone seems to be dealing with it.”

However, workers are keeping a watching eye on the otter enclosure in case the flooding brings its river fence down.

They are removing debris this afternoon in order to keep the water flowing.

Snow a problem on Perthshire roads

Snow is still falling around Comrie and parts of Highland Perthshire.

Pitlochry bus company Elizabeth Yule Coaches posted a photo on Facebook showing one of its vehicles stuck in snow.

The message said: “Service 82 from Kinloch Rannoch currently stuck in snow.
Will update for 12.40pm Service but as it stands it will be cancelled.

“Apologies for any inconvenience.”

