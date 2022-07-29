Dundee United sign Rangers winger Glenn Middleton as Jack Ross lays down Scotland challenge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have completed the signing of Glenn Middleton from Rangers.

Middleton, 22, has penned a contract until the summer of 2025.

He arrives at Tannadice after United and the Gers agreed an undisclosed transfer fee.

The Scotland under-21 international will go straight into the Tangerines’ squad to face Kilmarnock in their Premiership opener on Saturday.

“I’m really excited to have Glenn here. He will be a brilliant addition to our squad,” boss Jack Ross told United’s official website. “The fans will see the quality he can provide on the pitch but it’s up to me to get that out of him on a consistent basis.

“He’s a player I’ve already worked with in the past, albeit for a relatively short time.

“But I’ve always watched his career to see how he is progressing. He’s a really young man but he has a huge amount of potential and there’s still a lot he can achieve in his career.

“He’s played well against my teams as an opposition manager and also against Dundee United. It’s down to me to help him showcase his ability all the time.”

Ross added: “For a young man he has a lot of game time behind him at international level. To play 22 times for Scotland under-21s is impressive but the next step for him is can he progress his international career further?”

Career path

Middleton has spent the previous 18 months on loan at St Johnstone, spanning two spells. He notched five goals and four assists in 48 outings for the McDiarmid Park outfit, helping them lift the 2020/21 Scottish Cup.

However, the winger was cup-tied for the Betfred Cup final triumph during that historic double-winning campaign.

Middleton also had spells with Bradford City and Hibs, where he worked under current United head coach Jack Ross.

The former Norwich academy kid leaves Ibrox after enjoying 29 senior outings for the Light Blues, scoring five times.

Meanwhile, United’s teenage midfielder Finn Robson has joined Kelty Hearts on loan until January and could make his debut in their League 1 opener against FC Edinburgh.