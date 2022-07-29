Dundee United sign Rangers winger Glenn Middleton as Jack Ross lays down Scotland challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United sign Rangers winger Glenn Middleton as Jack Ross lays down Scotland challenge

By Alan Temple
July 29 2022, 8.20pm Updated: July 29 2022, 8.48pm
Signing No6: Middleton

Dundee United have completed the signing of Glenn Middleton from Rangers.

Middleton, 22, has penned a contract until the summer of 2025.

He arrives at Tannadice after United and the Gers agreed an undisclosed transfer fee.

The Scotland under-21 international will go straight into the Tangerines’ squad to face Kilmarnock in their Premiership opener on Saturday. 

Glenn Middleton with the Scottish Cup after defeating Jack Ross’ Hibs

“I’m really excited to have Glenn here. He will be a brilliant addition to our squad,” boss Jack Ross told United’s official website. “The fans will see the quality he can provide on the pitch but it’s up to me to get that out of him on a consistent basis.

“He’s a player I’ve already worked with in the past, albeit for a relatively short time.

“But I’ve always watched his career to see how he is progressing. He’s a really young man but he has a huge amount of potential and there’s still a lot he can achieve in his career.

“He’s played well against my teams as an opposition manager and also against Dundee United. It’s down to me to help him showcase his ability all the time.”

Ross added: “For a young man he has a lot of game time behind him at international level. To play 22 times for Scotland under-21s is impressive but the next step for him is can he progress his international career further?”

Career path

Middleton has spent the previous 18 months on loan at St Johnstone, spanning two spells. He notched five goals and four assists in 48 outings for the McDiarmid Park outfit, helping them lift the 2020/21 Scottish Cup.

However, the winger was cup-tied for the Betfred Cup final triumph during that historic double-winning campaign. 

Middleton also had spells with Bradford City and Hibs, where he worked under current United head coach Jack Ross.

The former Norwich academy kid leaves Ibrox after enjoying 29 senior outings for the Light Blues, scoring five times.

Meanwhile, United’s teenage midfielder Finn Robson has joined Kelty Hearts on loan until January and could make his debut in their League 1 opener against FC Edinburgh.

