Jack Ross reveals Derek McInnes words of wisdom as Dundee United head to Kilmarnock

Jack Ross still recalls Derek McInnes’ mantra.

“He told me, ‘you are judged against your own standards’,” noted the Dundee United head coach. “That’s what happened to Derek and maybe I’ve experienced a bit of that as well.”

One suspects McInnes was reflecting on his own departure from Aberdeen.

After eight years of relatively unbroken success, including a League Cup win, three further cup finals and eight successive European qualifications, he was replaced by Stephen Glass last summer.

The downturn was pronounced, with Glass lasting 11 months in the job and the Dons ultimately finishing the 2021/22 season in 10th spot.

While the longevity is not comparable, there are echoes in Ross’ sacking by Hibs last December.

He had guided the Hibees to a third-place finish just seven months prior and was preparing for a Premier Sports Cup final after masterminding a comprehensive win over Rangers at Hampden in the semi-final.

His successor, Shaun Maloney, was dismissed after four months and Hibs finished eighth.

“There has been some synergy in our careers,” continued Ross. “Albeit he is further down the line and did a lot more with Aberdeen. Derek’s been a brilliant frame of reference for me over the years and, as recently as the last few months, when I was making a choice about what to do next.”

Walking in those shoes

Now the old pals are back in top-flight jobs and ready to cross swords when Kilmarnock host United in their Premiership opener.

“Right back to when I was Alloa manager, you naturally start building a network as a coach,” said Ross. “Some managers will be really supportive, offer advice and spend time with you. Derek did that.

“He was really good with me after I was sacked by Sunderland. He had gone through that at Bristol City.

“I spent a long time on the phone with him and that was good. A lot of people give you advice but when someone has walked in those shoes, it’s particularly relevant.”

Aspirations

Given his evident regard for McInnes’ abilities, it is little surprise that Ross expects Kilmarnock to have lofty aims upon their return to the Premiership.

Ross added: “I’ve come up against Derek’s teams enough to know how good a manager he is. And with Kilmarnock being newly-promoted, I expect an intensity to the game like a cup tie.

“It’s up to us to be up for it and deal with the challenge posed.

“Knowing Derek, I’m sure his aspirations for this season are more than simply staying in the league.”