EVE MUIRHEAD: Heading to the Commonwealth Games, cycling against Helen Glover and the Scottish Open pro-am

I wouldn’t say the buzz going into the Commonwealth Games feels like it’s on a Manchester or Glasgow-type level but you just know Birmingham will turn out to be a success.

It doesn’t matter what the sport is, if it’s getting hosted in Britain people get behind it.

Over one million ticket sales says it all really.

It always seems as if the Commonwealth Games has got a fight on its hands to find its place – caught somewhere between making sure it’s the biggest thing some athletes will ever compete in and not trying to be something it isn’t.

Having a look at the different venues, I think Birmingham has got the balance right.

But, as with every major sporting event, it will be the stories of the winners and losers who shape perceptions.

You want to see household names fighting it out with stars of the future you haven’t even heard of yet.

#OnThisDay in 2014, Hannah Miley collects Scotland's first medal of the games as she defends the 400m IM title she won in Delhi. Later in the day, it’s a Scotland 1-2 in the hotly anticipated 200m Breaststroke final with Ross Murdoch winning gold and Michael Jamieson the silver. pic.twitter.com/u5d7pCbsbW — Scottish Swimming (@ScottishSwim) July 24, 2020

Nothing sums that up better than Michael Jamieson v Ross Murdoch in the Glasgow swimming pool eight years ago when it was like a changing of the guard.

Full houses, great atmospheres, high quality battles, good weather (and lots of Scottish medals!) will leave the Games in a good place for the next four years.

The women’s Euros have been a joy to watch and I’m confident that the Commonwealth Games will be no different.

The first action I’m going to see in Birmingham is the women’s hockey.

Scotland are playing South Africa in their opening game on Friday and my friend Katie Robertson is the vice-captain.

She broke her back competing in equestrian when she was young – it was a real serious ‘near death’ thing.

Katie took up hockey after that and I know how much commitment she needs to put in to juggle her sport and her day job as a teacher at Dollar Academy.

In all the time I’ve known her, I’ve never had the chance to watch her play.

It’s always been the other way around.

Realistically, the girls’ goal isn’t to get a medal.

But that won’t be how they’re thinking.

They’ll believe that if they beat South Africa and get on a roll it could be the week of their lives.

Sticking with the Commonwealth Games theme, Monday is my big day for the Sport Relief All Star Games.

It’s basically loads of people from the worlds of sport and entertainment going head to head in events that will be held in Birmingham.

My challenge is racing Helen Glover at the Lee Valley Velopark for Cycling.

This August, I’m joining @comicrelief @birminghamcg22 and @BBC in an All-Star version of the Commonwealth Games to raise life changing money. Tune in to watch Sport Relief All Star Games: Birmingham 2022 on 8th August on BBC One or iPlayer. Only one team will emerge victorious! pic.twitter.com/N8Br9tEcag — Eve Muirhead OBE (@evemuirhead) July 22, 2022

Well it’s two challenges actually – one staying on the bike and the other winning.

Wish me luck for both!

The golf clubs came out for the Women’s Scottish Open pro-am at Dundonald the other day.

The less said the better about the pace of play (five-and-a-half hours).

But I really enjoyed getting to spend time with Louise Duncan who has just made the switch from amateur to pro.

Like myself, she’s been based at Stirling.

It’s daunting when your hobby becomes your job and I really hope that she gets off to a fast start as a professional because that is often the key in golf to making sure you have a career that lasts.