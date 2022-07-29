EVE MUIRHEAD: Heading to the Commonwealth Games, cycling against Helen Glover and the Scottish Open pro-am

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Heading to the Commonwealth Games, cycling against Helen Glover and the Scottish Open pro-am

By Eve Muirhead
July 29 2022, 8.00am Updated: July 29 2022, 10.00am
Team Scotland at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Birmingham.
Team Scotland at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Birmingham.

I wouldn’t say the buzz going into the Commonwealth Games feels like it’s on a Manchester or Glasgow-type level but you just know Birmingham will turn out to be a success.

It doesn’t matter what the sport is, if it’s getting hosted in Britain people get behind it.

Over one million ticket sales says it all really.

It always seems as if the Commonwealth Games has got a fight on its hands to find its place – caught somewhere between making sure it’s the biggest thing some athletes will ever compete in and not trying to be something it isn’t.

Having a look at the different venues, I think Birmingham has got the balance right.

But, as with every major sporting event, it will be the stories of the winners and losers who shape perceptions.

You want to see household names fighting it out with stars of the future you haven’t even heard of yet.

Nothing sums that up better than Michael Jamieson v Ross Murdoch in the Glasgow swimming pool eight years ago when it was like a changing of the guard.

Full houses, great atmospheres, high quality battles, good weather (and lots of Scottish medals!) will leave the Games in a good place for the next four years.

The women’s Euros have been a joy to watch and I’m confident that the Commonwealth Games will be no different.

The first action I’m going to see in Birmingham is the women’s hockey.

Scotland are playing South Africa in their opening game on Friday and my friend Katie Robertson is the vice-captain.

She broke her back competing in equestrian when she was young – it was a real serious ‘near death’ thing.

Katie took up hockey after that and I know how much commitment she needs to put in to juggle her sport and her day job as a teacher at Dollar Academy.

In all the time I’ve known her, I’ve never had the chance to watch her play.

It’s always been the other way around.

Realistically, the girls’ goal isn’t to get a medal.

But that won’t be how they’re thinking.

They’ll believe that if they beat South Africa and get on a roll it could be the week of their lives.

Sticking with the Commonwealth Games theme, Monday is my big day for the Sport Relief All Star Games.

It’s basically loads of people from the worlds of sport and entertainment going head to head in events that will be held in Birmingham.

My challenge is racing Helen Glover at the Lee Valley Velopark for Cycling.

Well it’s two challenges actually – one staying on the bike and the other winning.

Wish me luck for both!

The golf clubs came out for the Women’s Scottish Open pro-am at Dundonald the other day.

The less said the better about the pace of play (five-and-a-half hours).

But I really enjoyed getting to spend time with Louise Duncan who has just made the switch from amateur to pro.

Like myself, she’s been based at Stirling.

It’s daunting when your hobby becomes your job and I really hope that she gets off to a fast start as a professional because that is often the key in golf to making sure you have a career that lasts.

