Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on re-energising before big Championship kick-off, the Royal Mile and a Partick Thistle benchmark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on re-energising before big Championship kick-off, the Royal Mile and a Partick Thistle benchmark

By George Cran
July 29 2022, 8.00am Updated: July 29 2022, 9.12am
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer.

A walk up the Royal Mile to Edinburgh Castle can at times seem an uphill struggle, even to the most seasoned hillwalker.

For a football manager, a season in the Scottish Championship can be an even tougher climb.

An uphill struggle would certainly be a mild metaphor for some campaigns in the second tier.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer is on the eve of his league debut north of the border as he prepares his side to face Partick Thistle at Dens Park on Saturday.

To calm his excitement – “I’m buzzing, absolutely buzzing” he says – the former Blackburn and Blackpool boss has been enjoying some down time.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.

A trip with his wife to Edinburgh is just one of a number of outings Bowyer has enjoyed in his short period in Scotland.

And he says trips that take him away from the day-to-day job of being a football manager in fact make him better at his job.

‘It re-energises me’

Asked about the opening day of the season, where Dens Park will be fully open to fans after smaller attendances in the Premier Sports Cup, Bowyer replied: “I can’t wait. I’m buzzing, absolutely buzzing.

“I have been from the minute I arrived.

“We’ve only had our fans in one stand so far and the noise and atmosphere generated was terrific.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer salutes the Dens Park crowd ahead of his first match in charge.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer salutes the Dens Park crowd ahead of his first match in charge.

“To have all four open and bigger numbers, I’m sure Partick Thistle will bring a good following, it’ll be an exciting opening day.

“It’s not just on the football side but living up here, there are so many new experiences.

“This week I managed to have the morning in Edinburgh with my wife, just going round the city, going to the castle, up the Royal Mile, I loved it.

“I was at St Andrews last Sunday and I loved that as well.

Edinburgh’s Royal Mile.

“Experiencing new things re-energises me and makes me better a better manager.

“There are so many beautiful spots in this country and having the opportunity to switch off for a little bit is really helpful.

“It was just for a little bit, though, because my phone was going quite a lot on Wednesday!”

Benchmark

Despite the down-time, the life of a football manager never strays too far away from the game.

With a new league season just days away, the fervour to add fresh faces escapes no one.

Though Bowyer admitted his hopes of bringing in a new player by Saturday faded a little yesterday.

Whether that happens or not, he’s been delighted by the start his current squad have made.

Dundee's Cammy Kerr celebrates the opening goal at Stranraer.
Dundee have enjoyed their start to the campaign.

Four wins from their four early-season cup games have generated excitement among supporters that there may be a successful campaign ahead.

Bowyer, though, says Saturday’s game will be a real step up for his side.

And it will tell him exactly how far Dundee are away from being the title favourites they have been touted to be.

“It gives us confidence from playing four and winning four but I do anticipate the league being different,” he added.

“I think Saturday will give us a real measure of where the squad is at.

“We are against an experienced team with an experienced manager and they’ve been in place for a while now.

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer opened Yes Hire in Dundee this week along with branch manager Alan Morrell (left) and managing director David Johnstone.

“It will be a good benchmark for us and I will learn a lot after Saturday.

“From what local agents have informed me, they have had a go this summer.

“They have depth and experience in the squad, some real good players and the manager knows the apple.

“They will be contenders, that’s for sure.”

Open

He added: “The Championship is going to be tough.

“Looking at the league, there will be so many teams who fancy their chances of getting promoted.

“I think it will be one of the most open in a while.

“We have to look after ourselves and make sure we are really competitive in every game we play.”

Whichever way it goes, Saturday’s clash with the Jags could well tell us how far Bowyer’s Dundee are from avoiding an uphill struggle and scaling that Championship mountain come May.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals contract talks have begun but there’s ‘a spanner in the works’ on the transfer front

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]