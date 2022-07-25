Dundee United duo sign new contracts as teenager is challenged to impress boss Jack Ross

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United youngsters Flynn Duffy and Finn Robson have signed new contracts with the Tannadice outfit.

Duffy, 18, has penned a deal which ties him to United until the summer of 2024.

The promising left-back has already made three senior appearances for the Tangerines after being handed his first-team debut in last season’s Premier Sports Cup group phase.

Duffy was then loaned out to Peterhead for the remainder of the campaign and became mainstay for the Blue Toon.

It is hoped he will progress further this season and challenge Scott McMann for a starting berth.

Robson, meanwhile, has agreed a one-year extension to his contract.

The deep-lying midfielder made his senior bow for United against Elgin City last summer, entering the fray for a 22-minute cameo in the 6-1 demolition of the Highlanders.

Robson was subsequently loaned out to Spartans to continue his progress in the Lowland League.

Head of player pathway and loans Brian Grant told United’s official website: “Finn has a chance to top up his game time by placing him at club that we feel he will make gain valuable minutes.

“Flynn Duffy is another player that has also been with the club since he was eight years of age. We are delighted that he has committed himself to club for the next chapter of his career.

“Flynn now has a real chance to push on and impress the new head coach [Jack Ross].”