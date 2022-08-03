GEORGE CRAN: Is this Dundee side any different? Dark Blues have to prove it’s not yet another false dawn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

GEORGE CRAN: Is this Dundee side any different? Dark Blues have to prove it’s not yet another false dawn

By George Cran
August 3 2022, 8.30am Updated: August 3 2022, 11.06am
Partick Thistle celebrate after going 3-0 up at Dundee.
Partick Thistle celebrate after going 3-0 up at Dundee.

I really should have learned my lesson by now.

A grown man in my late 30s with a family, a mortgage and all the boring stuff that goes with it yet I still find myself sucked into expecting the best from Dundee.

It’s an affliction all football fans suffer.

But, boy, have Dees suffered more than others.

Then there’s certain daft football writers who predict a title win two days before the season kicks off.

I mean, what are they thinking?

It’s Dundee, for Pete’s sake.

Lawless celebrates as Dundee go 2-0 down.

Everything had gone right so far for Gary Bowyer since he arrived at Dens Park.

Almost perfect in the Premier Sports Cup, including two games against Championship opponents.

And I wasn’t alone in feeling it might actually be different this season – Saturday’s crowd was a very healthy one for a new season following relegation.

This was a chance for the Dark Blues to prove to their long-suffering fans that this time it was going to be different.

Sadly, it ended up being more of the same old rubbish.

Dundee fans in the South-East Section for the game against Partick Thistle.
Dundee fans in the South-East Section for the game against Partick Thistle.

I didn’t think Partick Thistle were brilliant – but they were good when it mattered.

Much sharper in and around the opposition box.

It felt like every little thing in the game went their way, any rub of the green, but they deserved that luck by the way they approached the game.

Is this Dundee side actually different?

For Dundee, they got their bums smacked early on and couldn’t waken themselves up until it was too late.

The key now is to use that performance, or lack of one, in the games to come.

Use it as a stark reminder of what will happen if you are not at it from the first whistle.

Saturday’s trip to Raith Rovers is the first proper test Bowyer’s Dundee have faced so far.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side go down to Partick Thistle.

The test of whether they are actually different this time around.

Whether they can either shrug the Jags defeat off, or better yet, use it to fire them up in the next games.

In football, there will be setbacks – Dundee have had plenty over the years – but it’s always about how you respond to setbacks.

Last season, they weren’t good at that.

They just have to prove to their fans that this team has more about them.

Some convincing to do

Because that’s the biggest loss from Saturday, not just the three points that were spirited away by the Jags.

But the optimism of the home crowd was drained out of them inside an hour of the new season.

Dejected Dundee midfielder Josh Mulligan at full-time against Partick Thistle.

Even for Dundee, that’s impressive.

There will be fans out there needing a lot of convincing after so many false dawns.

The players have some making up to do and the only way to do that is to start winning games.

Largely, though, this season they have done that – they’ve won four out of five.

Making Partick Thistle a blip is the aim for August.

And I don’t think this weekend’s trip to Stark’s Park is the worst fixture to come next.

But then, I’ve fallen into that optimism trap again, haven’t I?

LEE WILKIE: Big lesson Dundee young guns have to learn after Partick Thistle disappointment

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]