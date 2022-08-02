LEE WILKIE: Big lesson Dundee young guns have to learn after Partick Thistle disappointment

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have a young team, very young against Partick Thistle on Saturday.

I think we might have to expect performances might be up and down at times this season.

There’s no getting away from the fact the Partick Thistle result was absolutely not the one they wanted to kick off the new season.

Especially with a good crowd at Dens, the first time a lot of fans have seen their side in the flesh.

There will have been plenty there to see what all the fuss has been about since Gary Bowyer took over.

It was an opportunity to build on all the goodwill that has been built up prior to the game.

A chance to get supporters right onside and also a chance to put a stamp of authority on the division.

Because Partick Thistle are a good side and it was always going to be tough.

But it was a big opportunity missed for Dundee.

Handling expectation

I think it also showed a few players have a lot to learn.

Particularly about handling the pressure of expectation at Dens Park.

That’s not easy for a young player.

The ability to deal with that only really comes with experience.

But it was only one game, it’s not time to get too worried.

Gary Bowyer will be calm and will make sure the players know it is not the end of the world.

But, also, better is required.