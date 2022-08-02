Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on leaders at Dens: If people thought it wasn’t their place, they now know it is

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on leaders at Dens: If people thought it wasn’t their place, they now know it is

By George Cran
August 2 2022, 8.00am Updated: August 2 2022, 9.28am
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has demanded more of his team “step up and become leaders” after the weekend defeat to Partick Thistle.

A team meeting on Monday morning saw the Dens Park boss set out the requirement for more players to find their voice when things get tough on the pitch.

Bowyer also revealed leadership is an attribute he’s looking for in potential new additions to his squad.

When asked about Paul McGowan’s absence after the 3-2 defeat to the Jags on Saturday, Bowyer said more leaders were needed.

Team meeting

Now, after the dust has settled a little, he has expanded on that after speaking to the playing squad at the start of the new week.

“We need more leaders, one hundred percent,” the Dundee boss said.

“That has to come from within the group, the players who are here and it’s also something we look for in players we’re interested in.

Dejected Dundee midfielder Josh Mulligan at full-time against Partick Thistle.

“I spoke to the players about it on Monday morning, we need them to step up and become leaders.

“The players welcomed it, it’s not something you should be asking for but people are different.

“If people thought it wasn’t their place, they now know that it is – no matter how old you are or how long you’ve been in the team.

“We have senior players like Lee Ashcroft, Jordan McGhee and Adam Legzdins to come back and that will help.

Dundee’s Paul McMullan is taken out by Partick Thistle skipper Ross Docherty.

“But we need it from everyone. Some people find that naturally and others have to work at it.

“We spoke about it at length, you might not be playing your best game but you can still organise and help your team-mates.”

Spirits dented

Despite seeing the team’s winning run grind to a halt on day one of the Championship season after a flawless Premier Sports Cup campaign, Bowyer doesn’t expect anything from Saturday’s defeat to linger in his squad.

And the Dark Blues will be working on tightening up for the trip to Raith Rovers next – at both ends of the park.

“Spirits are obviously a bit dented but there’s nothing more to it than that,” Bowyer added.

Partick Thistle celebrate the opening goal.

“The response in training was positive, which was exactly what I expected to see.

“We debriefed Saturday’s game on Monday and it is put to bed now.

“We lost bad goals and were just not clinical enough.

“There’s plenty to improve on. We have been here six weeks, we’re still building that relationship and there’s still lots to do.

“They want to learn and everything is still very positive.”

