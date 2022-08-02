Mason Hancock reveals Arbroath soft spot as Aberdeen loanee eyes Championship success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mason Hancock reveals Arbroath soft spot as Aberdeen loanee eyes Championship success

By Scott Lorimer
August 2 2022, 8.00am
Mason Hancock (26) in training with Aberdeen days before joining Arbroath on loan.
After cheering Arbroath on last season from afar, new signing Mason Hancock aims to be a Lichties hero this campaign.

The 19-year-old has admitted to having a soft spot for the Angus side as they made their shock title bid last time around.

The youngster made his debut for Dick Campbell’s at the weekend in the 0-0 draw with Ayr United.

Repeat last season’s heroics

Prior to that he had only been in the company of his new teammates once after joining up on a season-long loan from Aberdeen on Thursday.

Hancock says he feels at home with the Lichties already and hopes to help the side to another successful season in the Championship.

James Craigen and his Arbroath teammates celebrate after shocking Kimlarnock with an early goal on the penultimate game of the season.
“I was a little Arbroath fan towards the end of the season,” the teen said with a smile.

“They had a good season last season and I just hope we can repeat that. That’s definitely the goal.

“The staff are quality and the boys are amazing.

“That was my first game. I’d had just one session on Thursday but it feels like I’ve been here for a couple of weeks already.

“The team spirit is really good.”

Gain experience with Arbroath

Hancock was introduced midway through the second half on Saturday as Arbroath looked to push for a winner, with the teen starting off in the left wing position.

He looked to get the ball forward at any opportunity – but soon found himself playing further back, after the dismissal of Tam O’Brien.

Whether in attack or defence, the youngster is happy to be a utility player.

“I’ve played a bit of everywhere growing up,” he said.

“I’ll do a job anywhere but up the left side is where I am most confident.”

Mason Hancock has joined Arbroath on a season-long loan from Aberdeen.
The 24 minutes of football at Somerset Park wasn’t his first of the season so far, having featured in each of Aberdeen’s Premier Sports Cup games.

Hancock impressed The Dons faithful but, with the arrival of four new defensive options, boss Jim Goodwin opted for a loan spell to continue his development.

It’s his second loan spell within a year after spending the end of last season at League Two Stirling Albion.

He is determined to make the most of time in the Championship.

“I’ve got just under 20 professional games under my belt,” he said.

“I’d like to add to that and see how many games I can get before the end of the season. Gaining experience and momentum of the game is something I need.

“I made my [Aberdeen] debut this season and kicked on – I showed what I can do.

“At the end of the day, I need games.

“If it isn’t Aberdeen where I’m getting that, then Arbroath is a great place and standard to improve my game.”

