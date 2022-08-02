Mason Hancock reveals Arbroath soft spot as Aberdeen loanee eyes Championship success

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After cheering Arbroath on last season from afar, new signing Mason Hancock aims to be a Lichties hero this campaign.

The 19-year-old has admitted to having a soft spot for the Angus side as they made their shock title bid last time around.

The youngster made his debut for Dick Campbell’s at the weekend in the 0-0 draw with Ayr United.

Repeat last season’s heroics

Prior to that he had only been in the company of his new teammates once after joining up on a season-long loan from Aberdeen on Thursday.

Hancock says he feels at home with the Lichties already and hopes to help the side to another successful season in the Championship.

“I was a little Arbroath fan towards the end of the season,” the teen said with a smile.

“They had a good season last season and I just hope we can repeat that. That’s definitely the goal.

“The staff are quality and the boys are amazing.

“That was my first game. I’d had just one session on Thursday but it feels like I’ve been here for a couple of weeks already.

“The team spirit is really good.”

Gain experience with Arbroath

Hancock was introduced midway through the second half on Saturday as Arbroath looked to push for a winner, with the teen starting off in the left wing position.

He looked to get the ball forward at any opportunity – but soon found himself playing further back, after the dismissal of Tam O’Brien.

Whether in attack or defence, the youngster is happy to be a utility player.

“I’ve played a bit of everywhere growing up,” he said.

“I’ll do a job anywhere but up the left side is where I am most confident.”

The 24 minutes of football at Somerset Park wasn’t his first of the season so far, having featured in each of Aberdeen’s Premier Sports Cup games.

Hancock impressed The Dons faithful but, with the arrival of four new defensive options, boss Jim Goodwin opted for a loan spell to continue his development.

It’s his second loan spell within a year after spending the end of last season at League Two Stirling Albion.

He is determined to make the most of time in the Championship.

“I’ve got just under 20 professional games under my belt,” he said.

“I’d like to add to that and see how many games I can get before the end of the season. Gaining experience and momentum of the game is something I need.

“I made my [Aberdeen] debut this season and kicked on – I showed what I can do.

“At the end of the day, I need games.

“If it isn’t Aberdeen where I’m getting that, then Arbroath is a great place and standard to improve my game.”