LEE WILKIE: One request for Dundee United against AZ Alkmaar – go for it!

I have only one request for Dundee United this week against AZ Alkmaar – go for it!

The Tangerines will be underdogs against the Dutch outfit.

But it’s the club’s first European match in a decade and a first for plenty of the players.

I wouldn’t want any of them coming off after the game thinking they could have given more.

As the 10-year wait shows, these things really don’t happen often.

And you never know what might happen if United go really positive.

Play your game, not theirs

As a player, I always hated the way team I was in would change the way they played against Rangers and Celtic or in Europe.

To me, you should play the way you want to play.

Approach the game in the manner that suits your team, rather than changing to try to stop the opposition.

If you change to go defensive and get beat anyway, what’s the point?

Don’t get me wrong, AZ will be a very tough challenge for United.

They have good players and will make the Tangerines chase the ball.

Threats

But United have players that can hurt them.

Dylan Levitt showed that on Saturday against Kilmarnock with a superbly taken goal.

Steven Fletcher, too, demonstrated his quality in laying on the goal with a classy bit of play.

They’ve added a bit of pace and direct running with Glenn Middleton and there’s the experience at the back of Charlie Mulgrew and Ryan Edwards.

What United absolutely have to do it is look after the ball when they have it.

Keeping possession will be crucial if they are to have any chance.

If they gift up the ball too easily and too often they’ll be chasing it all night.

That’s the last thing they want to be doing and the last thing a buzzing home crowd will want to see from their team.

It will be a great night for the fans regardless of the result – providing the players give it everything they’ve got.

I have no doubt they will.

Improvements

And I’m sure Jack Ross will want to see a progressive attitude from his team.

So far, I’ve liked what I’ve seen.

There have been improvements every game.

I said last week I think he’d like to be another week down the line with his preparations for this season but the result at Killie was decent, even if they were moments away from a win.

The red card had a big effect and Ian Harkes was a bit daft.

I like his energy and what he brings but you can’t challenge a goalkeeper like that and then chuck yourself into a tackle when you’ve already been booked.

They were disappointed to be pegged back but there were plenty of positives.

Crucial player

A big one for me was Fletcher – there aren’t many players like him around these days, an all-round No 9.

He can hold it and bring others into play but also bring a goal threat.

Fletcher will be crucial to United in this massive night for Dundee United.

Go for it, lads!