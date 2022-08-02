LEE WILKIE: One request for Dundee United against AZ Alkmaar – go for it!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: One request for Dundee United against AZ Alkmaar – go for it!

By Lee Wilkie
August 2 2022, 8.30am
Dundee United celebrate the opening goal at Kilmarnock.
Dundee United celebrate the opening goal at Kilmarnock.

I have only one request for Dundee United this week against AZ Alkmaar – go for it!

The Tangerines will be underdogs against the Dutch outfit.

But it’s the club’s first European match in a decade and a first for plenty of the players.

I wouldn’t want any of them coming off after the game thinking they could have given more.

As the 10-year wait shows, these things really don’t happen often.

And you never know what might happen if United go really positive.

Play your game, not theirs

As a player, I always hated the way team I was in would change the way they played against Rangers and Celtic or in Europe.

To me, you should play the way you want to play.

Dylan Levitt smashes home the opener at Kilmarnock.

Approach the game in the manner that suits your team, rather than changing to try to stop the opposition.

If you change to go defensive and get beat anyway, what’s the point?

Don’t get me wrong, AZ will be a very tough challenge for United.

They have good players and will make the Tangerines chase the ball.

Threats

But United have players that can hurt them.

Dylan Levitt showed that on Saturday against Kilmarnock with a superbly taken goal.

Steven Fletcher, too, demonstrated his quality in laying on the goal with a classy bit of play.

They’ve added a bit of pace and direct running with Glenn Middleton and there’s the experience at the back of Charlie Mulgrew and Ryan Edwards.

What United absolutely have to do it is look after the ball when they have it.

Keeping possession will be crucial if they are to have any chance.

If they gift up the ball too easily and too often they’ll be chasing it all night.

That’s the last thing they want to be doing and the last thing a buzzing home crowd will want to see from their team.

Jack Ross’ side are gearing up for a Euro adventure.

It will be a great night for the fans regardless of the result – providing the players give it everything they’ve got.

I have no doubt they will.

Improvements

And I’m sure Jack Ross will want to see a progressive attitude from his team.

So far, I’ve liked what I’ve seen.

There have been improvements every game.

I said last week I think he’d like to be another week down the line with his preparations for this season but the result at Killie was decent, even if they were moments away from a win.

The red card had a big effect and Ian Harkes was a bit daft.

I like his energy and what he brings but you can’t challenge a goalkeeper like that and then chuck yourself into a tackle when you’ve already been booked.

They were disappointed to be pegged back but there were plenty of positives.

Crucial player

Steven Fletcher was  excellent against Kilmarnock.

A big one for me was Fletcher – there aren’t many players like him around these days, an all-round No 9.

He can hold it and bring others into play but also bring a goal threat.

Fletcher will be crucial to United in this massive night for Dundee United.

Go for it, lads!

Amazing unseen colour photos of one of Dundee United’s greatest ever European nights

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]