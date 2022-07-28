Aberdeen kid Mason Hancock joins Arbroath after Dons U-turn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen kid Mason Hancock joins Arbroath after Dons U-turn

By Scott Lorimer
July 28 2022, 10.00am Updated: July 28 2022, 10.05am
Mason Hancock has joined Arbroath on a season-long loan from Aberdeen.
Arbroath have completed the signing of young Aberdeen defender Mason Hancock.

The 19-year-old has joined the Gayfield side on a season-long loan.

Hancock was initially due to join up with the Lichties at the end of June, however injury issues within The Dons first team squad saw the Premiership side block the move.

Jim Goodwin has since strengthened his backline, with four new defenders added, freeing up Hancock to go out on loan.

Impressive in preseason

The youngster played a part in Aberdeen’s preseason, featuring in friendlies and jetted out with the squad to their training camp in Spain.

He also impressed in the group stage of the Premier Sports Cup with The Dons winning all four of their games.

That means he will be ineligible to play for Dick Campbell’s side when they face Partick Thistle in the round of 16 next month.

Aberdeen Pathways Manager Neil Simpson said the move could help shape Hancock into a ‘more rounded player’.

He said: “Mason has shown during his performances in the recent Premier Sports Cup matches that he has great potential.

“This loan period at Arbroath will provide playing opportunities and help him further develop his game.

“These loan experiences are designed to build players who will be ready to compete in our first team and provide a pathway to reaching their potential.

“I’m sure Mason will maximise this time with Arbroath and return to Aberdeen a more rounded player and will be ready to challenge for a regular first team place.”

Hancock spent the tail end of last season on loan in League Two with Stirling Albion, where he made 14 appearances.

Prior to his stint at the Binos, he signed a one-year extension to his Aberdeen deal.

The defensive player can play centrally or at left-back but can also play in a more forward-facing role, if required.

The youngster could make his debut for Arbroath this Saturday for the Championship opener against Ayr United.

