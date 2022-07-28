Aberdeen kid Mason Hancock joins Arbroath after Dons U-turn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath have completed the signing of young Aberdeen defender Mason Hancock.

The 19-year-old has joined the Gayfield side on a season-long loan.

Hancock was initially due to join up with the Lichties at the end of June, however injury issues within The Dons first team squad saw the Premiership side block the move.

Jim Goodwin has since strengthened his backline, with four new defenders added, freeing up Hancock to go out on loan.

Impressive in preseason

The youngster played a part in Aberdeen’s preseason, featuring in friendlies and jetted out with the squad to their training camp in Spain.

He also impressed in the group stage of the Premier Sports Cup with The Dons winning all four of their games.

Focus will be on the new No.9 up too but that’s a brilliant half of attacking full back football from Mason Hancock. Driving up the pitch and always looking for a pass into dangerous areas. — Red Point of View (@ARedPOV) July 24, 2022

That means he will be ineligible to play for Dick Campbell’s side when they face Partick Thistle in the round of 16 next month.

Aberdeen Pathways Manager Neil Simpson said the move could help shape Hancock into a ‘more rounded player’.

He said: “Mason has shown during his performances in the recent Premier Sports Cup matches that he has great potential.

“This loan period at Arbroath will provide playing opportunities and help him further develop his game.

“These loan experiences are designed to build players who will be ready to compete in our first team and provide a pathway to reaching their potential.

“I’m sure Mason will maximise this time with Arbroath and return to Aberdeen a more rounded player and will be ready to challenge for a regular first team place.”

Hancock spent the tail end of last season on loan in League Two with Stirling Albion, where he made 14 appearances.

Prior to his stint at the Binos, he signed a one-year extension to his Aberdeen deal.

The defensive player can play centrally or at left-back but can also play in a more forward-facing role, if required.

The youngster could make his debut for Arbroath this Saturday for the Championship opener against Ayr United.