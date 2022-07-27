Premiership play-offs the MINIMUM Arbroath are targeting insists Lichties legend Gavin Swankie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Premiership play-offs the MINIMUM Arbroath are targeting insists Lichties legend Gavin Swankie

By Scott Lorimer
July 27 2022, 5.00pm
Gavin Swankie is tipping Arbroath for a top four Championship place.
Gavin Swankie is tipping Arbroath for a top four Championship place.

Arbroath legend Gavin Swankie believes last season’s second place finish has set the bar for the Angus club.

The 38-year-old hung up his boots in May after 317 appearances for the Gayfield side in a career spanning 22 years

Swankie has seen it all with the Lichties having played for the club in League Two, League One and then the Championship over three spells.

They may be the only part-time team in Scotland’s second tier, but the Arbroath hero says the aim now will be at least a fourth-placed finish after the remarkable campaign last time round.

Play-off aim for this season

“They’ve got to take a lot of confidence from last season,” Swankie said.

“In years before there was only survival. Coming into this season, you’d be looking for minimum play-offs now.

Dick Campbell and Gavin Swankie pictured last season.
Dick Campbell and Gavin Swankie pictured last season.

“The gaffer will be saying it’s survival first and foremost, but deep down, he’ll probably be thinking after last season there is no reason why they can’t push for promotion.

“They will get good players in as well; it will be another strong squad.

“He’ll be on the phone to a lot of folk to get the best squad he can and he will.

“That’s just the type of man he is.”

Community behind Arbroath

Swankie knows the whole town will be behind the side once again as Campbell and his team look to achieve an incredible promotion.

The Arbroath-born forward spent 12 years with the side over the course of his career.

He says he has never seen such a vibe around Gayfield as there is now – particularly with the club set to smash its season tickets sales record.

“Without a shadow of a doubt, it’s at its peak now,” Swankie said.

“The community, season tickets sold, the amount of kids involved.

“Every time you go past a park now, you see kids with an Arbroath top on. Years ago, you’d have never seen that.

“The whole community is behind them and that’s down to what’s going on, on the park and off it.”

Arbroath will kick start their Championship season with an away trip to Ayr United this weekend.

Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell insists there is more to come from Lichties as club smashes 1,100 season ticket sales

