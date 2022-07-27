Premiership play-offs the MINIMUM Arbroath are targeting insists Lichties legend Gavin Swankie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath legend Gavin Swankie believes last season’s second place finish has set the bar for the Angus club.

The 38-year-old hung up his boots in May after 317 appearances for the Gayfield side in a career spanning 22 years

Swankie has seen it all with the Lichties having played for the club in League Two, League One and then the Championship over three spells.

They may be the only part-time team in Scotland’s second tier, but the Arbroath hero says the aim now will be at least a fourth-placed finish after the remarkable campaign last time round.

Play-off aim for this season

“They’ve got to take a lot of confidence from last season,” Swankie said.

“In years before there was only survival. Coming into this season, you’d be looking for minimum play-offs now.

“The gaffer will be saying it’s survival first and foremost, but deep down, he’ll probably be thinking after last season there is no reason why they can’t push for promotion.

“They will get good players in as well; it will be another strong squad.

“He’ll be on the phone to a lot of folk to get the best squad he can and he will.

“That’s just the type of man he is.”

Community behind Arbroath

Swankie knows the whole town will be behind the side once again as Campbell and his team look to achieve an incredible promotion.

The Arbroath-born forward spent 12 years with the side over the course of his career.

He says he has never seen such a vibe around Gayfield as there is now – particularly with the club set to smash its season tickets sales record.

1⃣1⃣4⃣3⃣ SEASON TICKET SALES We have sold an incredible 1143 season tickets for our our fourth season in the Scottish Championship. Help us to break all records and smash the 1️⃣2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ barrier by purchasing yours today! ➡️https://t.co/SO6MwjlaRk pic.twitter.com/R97N3SNjzz — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) July 27, 2022

“Without a shadow of a doubt, it’s at its peak now,” Swankie said.

“The community, season tickets sold, the amount of kids involved.

“Every time you go past a park now, you see kids with an Arbroath top on. Years ago, you’d have never seen that.

“The whole community is behind them and that’s down to what’s going on, on the park and off it.”

Arbroath will kick start their Championship season with an away trip to Ayr United this weekend.