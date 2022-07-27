Kyle Benedictus ready for battle of League 1 and reveals one thing he can guarantee Dunfermline fans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kyle Benedictus is under no illusions of the difficulties of League 1 – but he is confident the Pars have the squad to cope.

The Dunfermline Athletic centre-half spent three years in Scotland’s third tier with rivals Raith Rovers.

Benedictus labelled the division “one of the most difficult leagues to get out of”.

“It’s very tough going to places – the away grounds you’re going to go to.

“The manager has probably told you he’s looking to bring in a couple of other players that’ll add to us.

“It’s probably important that does happen, we need a strong squad because you’ll need it for the whole season.”

Defender’s guarantee

Benedictius has captained the side through preseason and the Premier Sports Cup but an official announcement is yet to be made.

Whether skipper or not, the defender is ready to be a leader for the challenges in the months ahead.

“We’re going to need to battle,” said the 30-year-old.

“Even if it’s a home, we still have to play – if it’s going to be a battle, it’s going to be a battle.”

Benedictus added: “It’ll not be pretty every week, that’s one thing I can guarantee. It’ll not be pretty football every week.

“Some of these games, you’ll go to away grounds and they’ll make it hard for you.

“It’ll be about grinding out results – it’s going to happen.”