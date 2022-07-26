Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell insists there is more to come from Lichties as club smashes 1,100 season ticket sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell insists there is more to come from Lichties as club smashes 1,100 season ticket sales

By Scott Lorimer
July 26 2022, 5.00pm
Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell.
Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell.

Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell believes his side are just starting to look the complete package – despite breezing through the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

The Lichties won all four of their games, including a victory over top-flight opponents St Mirren, conceding just the one goal.

The side have also looked strong in their friendly clashes with just the one defeat coming at the hands of AFC Fylde.

Arbroath have looked impressive in preseaon.
Arbroath have looked impressive in preseaon.

They will look to put their impressive preseason into points when they kick off their Championship campaign away to Ayr United this weekend.

The Lichties will do so with just 18 registered players, although Pink and boss Dick are working hard to add to that ahead of 3pm on Saturday.

More to come from Arbroath

A number of trialists were given a chance to impress during a bounce game with Kinnoull on Monday night.

Despite being a few numbers light, Campbell is happy with where his side are at just now.

“We were a bit worried going into the Premier Sports Cup as we didn’t have as much of a preseason as we would have liked,” he said.

“We are starting to look like it now – we’re looking like we are a strong team again.

“I’m a lot happier now than I was, and so is Dick.

“Over the next two or three games we will look to strengthen the squad quite considerably.

“The guys that have come in are settling in and the guys that have been in the team since last year have come back and proven they are good solid players.

“It’s up to us to compliment the players we have with more options.

“We are strong enough to have another decent season but we will get a lot better.”

Season ticket numbers smashed

Meanwhile the club has announced the season ticket sales barrier has been smashed.

They have sold in excess of 1,100 season books – a record for this time of the year.

Campbell said there was something special happening at Gayfield.

Arbroath have announced more than 1,100 season tickets have been snapped up.
Arbroath have announced more than 1,100 season tickets have been snapped up.

“You can taste the success around the club,” he said.

“It’s very apparent for everyone to see.

“There’s a good winning mentality but there is no complacency. We know what we have to do to build momentum.

“The club is in good hands.”

Kieran Shanks not afraid to dig in to become an Arbroath star and reveals ‘competition’ from teammates pushes him on

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]