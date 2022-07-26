Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell insists there is more to come from Lichties as club smashes 1,100 season ticket sales

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell believes his side are just starting to look the complete package – despite breezing through the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

The Lichties won all four of their games, including a victory over top-flight opponents St Mirren, conceding just the one goal.

The side have also looked strong in their friendly clashes with just the one defeat coming at the hands of AFC Fylde.

They will look to put their impressive preseason into points when they kick off their Championship campaign away to Ayr United this weekend.

The Lichties will do so with just 18 registered players, although Pink and boss Dick are working hard to add to that ahead of 3pm on Saturday.

More to come from Arbroath

A number of trialists were given a chance to impress during a bounce game with Kinnoull on Monday night.

Despite being a few numbers light, Campbell is happy with where his side are at just now.

“We were a bit worried going into the Premier Sports Cup as we didn’t have as much of a preseason as we would have liked,” he said.

“We are starting to look like it now – we’re looking like we are a strong team again.

“I’m a lot happier now than I was, and so is Dick.

“Over the next two or three games we will look to strengthen the squad quite considerably.

“The guys that have come in are settling in and the guys that have been in the team since last year have come back and proven they are good solid players.

“It’s up to us to compliment the players we have with more options.

“We are strong enough to have another decent season but we will get a lot better.”

Season ticket numbers smashed

Meanwhile the club has announced the season ticket sales barrier has been smashed.

They have sold in excess of 1,100 season books – a record for this time of the year.

Campbell said there was something special happening at Gayfield.

“You can taste the success around the club,” he said.

“It’s very apparent for everyone to see.

“There’s a good winning mentality but there is no complacency. We know what we have to do to build momentum.

“The club is in good hands.”