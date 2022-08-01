Derek Gaston explains why Arbroath are in safe hands with solid defensive options

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Derek Gaston explains why Arbroath are in safe hands with solid defensive options

By Scott Lorimer
August 1 2022, 8.00am
Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston.
Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston believes his defensive teammates are more than capable of stepping up to cover for the suspended Tam O’Brien.

The Lichties skipper will be suspended for their upcoming clash against Inverness after being given his marching orders in the 0-0 draw with Ayr United.

O’Brien had a decent game up until his 81st minute tussle with Dipo Akinyemi.

While Gaston admits the loss of their captain is a blow, he is confident the number of defensive options available to boss Dick Campbell.

Defensive options in O’Brien absence

The Arbroath defence was one of the best in the Championship last season, conceding just 28 goals.

The 35-year-old stopper kept the most clean sheets last campaign, alongside Jamie Sneddon of Partick Thistle. An achievement he is looking to replicate.

“We’ve got Mason who has come in and can play centre half as well,” Gaston said.

“Hammy and Jason can come in, like they have through all the years they’ve been here.

Jason Thomson could come in more centrally to replace Tam O'Brien.
“I’m not sure what the manager will decide to do.

“We’ve got a bounce game on Monday and I’m sure he’ll try out a few things.

“The players have all played there before.

“They won’t be doing anything they’re not used to and we all communicate quite well at the back.

“Whoever is playing there we’ll make sure to keep them right and make sure they are doing their job, and keep the clean sheets going.”

Gaston was the Lichties’ saviour at Somerset Park, pulling off a string of saves to deny the home side as the laid on waves of attack in the first half.

Last season, Arbroath were the Championship’s surprise package with their second placed finish.

The Gayfield stopper admits it will be hard to repeat with opponents now more cautious of his side’s abilities.

“At the start of last season, teams were maybe disappointed they didn’t beat us,” Gaston said.

“As the season went on, teams started to come and maybe change their formations slightly to stop us.

“We have gained the respect of teams and we might not surprise teams with the way we set up.

“Everybody knows we will be stuffy and look to take our chances.

“Every team in this league will know what they are going to be in for.

“Teams start to give you that bit of respect and are quite happy to take a draw against us.”

Inverness revenge

Arbroath will look to put their first three points on the board next weekend at home to Inverness.

Inflicting defeat on the Highland side would be even sweeter as payback for the Premiership play-off back in May, which ended their fairytale season.

Gaston knows they will have to up their game though.

Arbroath suffered heartbreak last time round against Inverness.
“You saw the two games against Inverness at the end of the season, we play each other often enough and they are always tight games,” he said.

“The play-off games were few and far between, there weren’t much in them and I think it will be the same again.

“They know they are coming in for a tough game.

“If either side get a narrow win they’ll be delighted. That’s just the nature of the game.”

