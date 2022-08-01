Derek Gaston explains why Arbroath are in safe hands with solid defensive options

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston believes his defensive teammates are more than capable of stepping up to cover for the suspended Tam O’Brien.

The Lichties skipper will be suspended for their upcoming clash against Inverness after being given his marching orders in the 0-0 draw with Ayr United.

O’Brien had a decent game up until his 81st minute tussle with Dipo Akinyemi.

While Gaston admits the loss of their captain is a blow, he is confident the number of defensive options available to boss Dick Campbell.

Defensive options in O’Brien absence

The Arbroath defence was one of the best in the Championship last season, conceding just 28 goals.

The 35-year-old stopper kept the most clean sheets last campaign, alongside Jamie Sneddon of Partick Thistle. An achievement he is looking to replicate.

“We’ve got Mason who has come in and can play centre half as well,” Gaston said.

“Hammy and Jason can come in, like they have through all the years they’ve been here.

“I’m not sure what the manager will decide to do.

“We’ve got a bounce game on Monday and I’m sure he’ll try out a few things.

“The players have all played there before.

“They won’t be doing anything they’re not used to and we all communicate quite well at the back.

“Whoever is playing there we’ll make sure to keep them right and make sure they are doing their job, and keep the clean sheets going.”

Gaston was the Lichties’ saviour at Somerset Park, pulling off a string of saves to deny the home side as the laid on waves of attack in the first half.

Last season, Arbroath were the Championship’s surprise package with their second placed finish.

Ayr United 0-0 Arbroath at HT. really pretty poor first half from the Lichties. The home side could have been home and hosed if it wasn’t was that man Derek Gaston👇 four saves to deny great chances. Hopefully a talking to from Dick Campbell will give his side the kick they need. pic.twitter.com/6BTI5s77J9 — Scott Lorimer (@scottlorimer89) July 30, 2022

The Gayfield stopper admits it will be hard to repeat with opponents now more cautious of his side’s abilities.

“At the start of last season, teams were maybe disappointed they didn’t beat us,” Gaston said.

“As the season went on, teams started to come and maybe change their formations slightly to stop us.

“We have gained the respect of teams and we might not surprise teams with the way we set up.

“Everybody knows we will be stuffy and look to take our chances.

“Every team in this league will know what they are going to be in for.

“Teams start to give you that bit of respect and are quite happy to take a draw against us.”

Inverness revenge

Arbroath will look to put their first three points on the board next weekend at home to Inverness.

Inflicting defeat on the Highland side would be even sweeter as payback for the Premiership play-off back in May, which ended their fairytale season.

Gaston knows they will have to up their game though.

“You saw the two games against Inverness at the end of the season, we play each other often enough and they are always tight games,” he said.

“The play-off games were few and far between, there weren’t much in them and I think it will be the same again.

“They know they are coming in for a tough game.

“If either side get a narrow win they’ll be delighted. That’s just the nature of the game.”