Concern grows for Dundee woman, 54, missing since Saturday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Concern is growing for a Dundee woman who has been missing since Saturday morning.

Police looking to trace Sharon Hutchison say they are growing increasingly concerned for the 54-year-old’s welfare.

A public appeal has now been made to help find the missing woman.

Sharon is 5ft 1 inch tall, of slim build with long brown hair and wears glasses.

Woman, 54, missing from Dundee

It is believed Sharon was wearing black leggings, a blue anorak coat, black shoes and in possession of a black handbag when she was last seen.

Inspector Lucy Cameron from Longhaugh Police Station, Dundee, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Sharon.

“She was last seen at her home in Dundee on the morning of Saturday, July 30 at 6am.

“Any person with information that could help us trace Sharon is asked to call 101 quoting incident reference number PS-20220730-2428 or speak to any officer.”