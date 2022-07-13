VIDEO: Fife MP thrown out of House of Commons during independence protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
VIDEO: Fife MP thrown out of House of Commons during independence protest

By Rachel Amery
July 13 2022, 1.00pm Updated: July 13 2022, 1.53pm

Nationalist MPs including Fife’s Neale Hanvey were escorted from the Westminster debating chamber for staging a pro-independence protest before prime minister’s questions.

The Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath politician was ushered out with fellow Alba MP Kenny MacAskill.

Mr Hanvey yelled “Scotland’s voice will be heard” in response to Boris Johnson refusing to allow a second referendum.

‘I will not tolerate such behaviour’

In a furious exchange, Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said “I will not tolerate such behaviour” and repeatedly told MPs from across the chamber to “shut up”.

He then warned if the Alba pair “persist in refusing to comply with my order” they would be officially thrown out of the debating chamber by the sergeant-in-arms.

Both MPs have now been suspended for five days.

Speaking afterwards Mr Hanvey said: “Scotland’s mandate for an independence referendum must be respected.

“Scottish MPs are in Westminster to settle up for the people of Scotland, not to settle down.

“Why should we respect the rules of the House of Commons when Westminster will not respect Scottish democracy?

“People back home are sick and tired of the House of Commons dismissing the democratic right of Scotland to determine its own future.

“Scotland will not be held hostage by any UK prime minister, especially one on the fag-end of his premiership.”

PM ‘holding Scotland’s democracy hostage’

Earlier, Mr Hanvey wrote a letter to Mr Johnson with a set of demands following the PM’s resignation announcement.

In the letter he wrote: “As the self-styled ‘minister for the union’ you must recognise that this union is a voluntary one, and was meant to be a union of equals, as such it can only be maintained by consent of the people of Scotland.

Neale Hanvey MP.
Neale Hanvey MP.

“You should be in no doubt that holding Scotland’s democracy hostage is something which the people of Scotland will not put up with.”

He added: “This indefensible failure of your government and its inability to meaningfully tackle the cost of living catastrophe, are feeding a groundswell of people in Scotland who demand another say on their constitutional future.”

On Tuesday, UK Government lawyers told the Supreme Court it should throw out First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s new legal challenge for an independence referendum.

Ms Sturgeon wants to hold a vote on the constitution on October 19 next year.

The first minister wants Mr Johnson to approve the legal mechanism to allow a referendum along the lines of the vote in 2014.

But if the technical “section 30” order is not approved, the Scottish Government wants to test if Holyrood can hold a referendum without Westminster approval.

If those avenues fail, Ms Sturgeon says the next general election will be fought as a single-issue contest on independence in Scotland.

UK Government moves to fight independence bid at Supreme Court

