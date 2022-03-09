The Open at St Andrews: All we know so far about traffic restrictions, parking and bin collections

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Andrews hosts the 150th Open Golf Championship this summer.

And hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend on the Fife town from across the world.

While the week-long competition is expected to benefit the local economy to the tune of £100 million, it will undoubtedly have a knock-on effect on residents.

Traffic will be far busier than normal and parking will be at a premium.

Bin collections may also be affected.

However, Fife Council has organised three drop-in sessions before the July event to answer queries from those who live and work in St Andrews.

And representatives from the R&A, Fife Council and other key services will be on hand with vital information.

The council says all organisations will do as much as possible to ensure the event is a positive one.

And plans are in place to allow people living and working in the area to go about their business with the least disruption possible.

Here’s what we know so far.

Bin collections, traffic and parking plans

Disruption to Tuesday refuse collections in St Andrews should be kept to a minimum.

And measures to empty commercial bins will be put in place.

Any changes to the collection of domestic waste will be advertised.

Meanwhile, a traffic plan is being developed to keep key areas free flowing.

And the council will issue parking passes to residents and businesses affected by access restrictions.

In addition, the Argyle Street car park in the town centre will have a maximum stay of four hours during The Open Championship.

This is to protect parking spaces for locals.

Access passes and parking permits will be issued to residents and businesses in June.

Park and ride, train timetables and restrictions

To help cope with the extra traffic associated with a major sporting event, three park and ride car parks will open.

They will be in the north, west and south of St Andrews to relieve congestion around the golf course.

And parking restrictions will be in place on all main routes to and from the course.

Meanwhile, a special train timetable will operate during The Open, with longer and more frequent trains.

This will be published later in the spring.

However, Leuchars railway station car park will close during the championship.

Other traffic restrictions are planned in Dairsie, Guardbridge, Leuchars, Kincaple and Strathkinness.

Easing residents’ concerns is ‘worth doing’

St Andrews Labour councillor Brian Thomson says sessions to answer residents’ queries is a great idea.

“There are some long-standing residents who are used to the Open Championship coming and the minor inconvenience it may bring,” he said.

“But overall they accept the huge benefits of the Open coming to town.

“There will be some residents who are concerned about traffic movement and temporary restrictions.

“And anything the council can do to ease those concerns and make things easier for people is definitely worth doing.”

Drop-in session times and dates

Anyone in St Andrews keen to hear more about the event and the plans in place can attend a drop in session.

They will be held at Forgan House in Pilmuir Links on:

Monday March 14

Thursday April 21

Thursday May 26

All will take place from 4pm to 7pm and there is no need to book a slot.