The Open’s return to St Andrews could benefit economy by over £100m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

The Open’s return to St Andrews could benefit economy by over £100m

By Gavin Harper
March 1 2022, 7.32am Updated: March 1 2022, 11.24am
The Open's return to St Andrews could bring up to £100m to the economy.
The Open's return to St Andrews could bring up to £100m to the economy.

The 150th Open Championship in St Andrews this summer could benefit the local economy to the tune of more than £100 million.

The championship returns to the home of golf this July after a seven-year absence.

VisitScotland director of events Paul Bush is looking forward to the world’s best golfers returning to Fife.

He said: “The Open this year will be very special. The demand for tickets shows that – it far exceeds supply.

“The R&A will put on a fantastic event for a landmark, historic occasion. It’s a uniquely special place in golfing history.”

A week after the Old Course plays host to The Open, the 2022 Senior Open will be played in Courier Country. It is being held at Gleneagles for the first time.

Mr Bush believes hosting that event is a real coup for the Perthshire club.

“It’s a real positive is getting the Senior Open to Gleneagles for its first-ever major on the back of hosting the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup.

Team Europe captain Catriona Matthew celebrates with her team and the trophy after winning the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles.
Team Europe captain Catriona Matthew celebrates with her team and the trophy after winning the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles.

“I believe it’s the only course to have done that, so it will be really exciting,”

Mr Bush was speaking ahead of the return of Scottish Golf Tourism Week, to take place in St Andrews this week.

Scottish Golf Tourism Week is the country’s biggest golf industry conference.

It gives Scottish suppliers the opportunity to meet tour operators from around the world with the aim of bringing golf tourists to Scotland.

A partnership between PSP Media, VisitScotland and Scottish Enterprise, the event takes place at the Fairmont Hotel.

Scottish Golf Tourism Week a crucial event

The event began in 2016 and took place annually until 2019. The pandemic caused its cancellation 2020. The 2021 event was postponed until now.

Mr Bush, who will attend the event, said it is a crucial time for the golf tourism industry.

He said: “This year will be the biggest year ever for golf in Scotland.

“It’s a great opportunity to sell that, and what it does for the economy.

“I do sense we’re starting to get over the hump of Covid. It feels like things are returning to some normality.”

This summer, Scotland will host The Open, Scottish Open, Senior Open, Women’s Scottish Open, Women’s British Open and the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship between July and October.

Scottish Golf Tourism Week will be held at Fairmont St Andrews this week.

Mr Bush added: “Most people would have their right hand to have one of those, but we’ve got them all.

“Scottish Golf Tourism Week is the cornerstone of all the events in the summer.

“It is critical to golf tourism and the people that work in it.”

Operators bring 50,000 golfers to Scotland

The event will feature over 80 Scottish golf businesses and 80 international tour operators conducting approximately 4,000 meetings.

The tour operators in attendance will be responsible for bringing about 50,000 golfers into Scotland.

USA's Zach Johnson kisses the Claret Jug after winning The Open Championship 2015 at St Andrews.
USA’s Zach Johnson kisses the Claret Jug after winning The Open Championship 2015 at St Andrews.

Demand for tickets for The Open well exceeded demand with 1.1m applications – four times the likely total capacity.

The Scottish Government reports that the golf industry in Scotland is worth more than £1.1 billion.

Golf tourism accounts for approximately £286m annually, supporting around 4,400 jobs.

VisitScotland invests more than £3m annually to support golf events and to market Scotland globally as the home of golf.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]