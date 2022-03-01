Record number of Scots seek help for ‘escalating’ porn addiction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Record number of Scots seek help for ‘escalating’ porn addiction

By Dawn Donaghey
March 1 2022, 7.33am Updated: March 1 2022, 9.55am
Isolation has led to a record number of Scots seeking help to stop escalating pornography viewing habits – including sexual images of children.

The number of contacts to Stop It Now! Scotland – the charity dedicated to helping people manage their sexual thoughts and behaviour, increased 126% in 2021.

New data shows 11,213 people sought help via the confidential helpline or by visiting the website to address concerns about their own, or a friend or family member’s online behaviour.

Andy, a former offender, speaks out about the escalation of his pornography viewing habit, below, as the charity urges anyone concerned about online behaviours, to seek help now.

The charity says more than 11,000 people have contacted them in the last 12 months.

Stuart Allardyce, Director of Stop It Now! Scotland says: “We know thousands of people across Scotland are viewing sexual images of children.

“They do not conform to stereotypes and can be from any community, background or be any age. They are our family, friends, our work mates, or neighbours.

‘Boundaries are broken’

“The people who end up looking at sexual images of children often do not initially seek it out. Many have been looking at mainstream adult pornography and become desensitised to it.

“They look for riskier and more extreme images, which can include viewing sexual images of under 18s.

“This often takes place over a long period of time where boundaries are broken over and over again. Only a minority of those we work with have an identified sexual interest in children.”

Andy’s story

Thousands of people across Scotland are viewing sexual images of children.

Andy – a former offender who sought help via the Stop It Now! helpline – says: “As a 52-year-old man when my marriage ended I thought my life had ended too.

“I’d always had an issue with pornography from an early age and found it easy to slip into a fantasy world online.

“It wasn’t long before I had gone from regular stuff to illegal, all the time ignoring the warnings and offers of help to stop.

“It wasn’t until I had been arrested and served a prison sentence that I realised I could not deal with my issues alone and I reached out to the Stop It Now! helpline. I found there were people out there that would listen and not judge me.

‘For the first time in years I was in control of my addiction’

“Over months I talked to people who could really help me and give me a real insight into why I had offended and my behaviour.

“After working with them I felt for the first time for years I was in control of my addiction.

“I’m lucky to have the support of my siblings, who are helping me keep on the right track, but I deeply regret what I did and the harm it caused to children.

“I just wish I’d had the courage to pick up the phone and call in those dark days.

“Things could be so different for me now, I would still have contact with my children, old friends and my life would be different in so many ways.”

Porn consumption increased in pandemic

Insights show a large proportion of people contacting Stop It Now! Scotland cite increased isolation, unemployment, mental health issues, relationship breakdowns and escalating porn habits, as key factors that have contributed to their online offending.

Data shows porn consumption increased during the pandemic, with Brits viewing more adult content than ever before.

Stop It Now! Scotland works with people to change problematic or illegal online behaviour.

Odran Doherty, Project Worker at Stop It Now! Scotland says: “Over the last year we’ve been working with more and more under 25s where their internet use, especially around pornography, has become problematic.

‘Reach out for support’

“If they have accessed illegal images of children, we help them understand this is not a victimless crime. It is vital they understand children are harmed by this.

“We help those who reach out for support find practical ways to change their behaviour and ultimately help keep Scotland’s children safe.”

Anyone worried about their own or a loved one’s online behaviour should seek support from the Stop It Now! website or helpline on 0131 556 3535.

