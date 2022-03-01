Record number of Scots seek help for ‘escalating’ porn addiction

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Isolation has led to a record number of Scots seeking help to stop escalating pornography viewing habits – including sexual images of children.

The number of contacts to Stop It Now! Scotland – the charity dedicated to helping people manage their sexual thoughts and behaviour, increased 126% in 2021.

New data shows 11,213 people sought help via the confidential helpline or by visiting the website to address concerns about their own, or a friend or family member’s online behaviour.

Andy, a former offender, speaks out about the escalation of his pornography viewing habit, below, as the charity urges anyone concerned about online behaviours, to seek help now.

Stuart Allardyce, Director of Stop It Now! Scotland says: “We know thousands of people across Scotland are viewing sexual images of children.

“They do not conform to stereotypes and can be from any community, background or be any age. They are our family, friends, our work mates, or neighbours.

‘Boundaries are broken’

“The people who end up looking at sexual images of children often do not initially seek it out. Many have been looking at mainstream adult pornography and become desensitised to it.

“They look for riskier and more extreme images, which can include viewing sexual images of under 18s.

“This often takes place over a long period of time where boundaries are broken over and over again. Only a minority of those we work with have an identified sexual interest in children.”

Andy’s story

Andy – a former offender who sought help via the Stop It Now! helpline – says: “As a 52-year-old man when my marriage ended I thought my life had ended too.

“I’d always had an issue with pornography from an early age and found it easy to slip into a fantasy world online.

“It wasn’t long before I had gone from regular stuff to illegal, all the time ignoring the warnings and offers of help to stop.

“It wasn’t until I had been arrested and served a prison sentence that I realised I could not deal with my issues alone and I reached out to the Stop It Now! helpline. I found there were people out there that would listen and not judge me.

‘For the first time in years I was in control of my addiction’

“Over months I talked to people who could really help me and give me a real insight into why I had offended and my behaviour.

“After working with them I felt for the first time for years I was in control of my addiction.

“I’m lucky to have the support of my siblings, who are helping me keep on the right track, but I deeply regret what I did and the harm it caused to children.

“I just wish I’d had the courage to pick up the phone and call in those dark days.

“Things could be so different for me now, I would still have contact with my children, old friends and my life would be different in so many ways.”

Porn consumption increased in pandemic

Insights show a large proportion of people contacting Stop It Now! Scotland cite increased isolation, unemployment, mental health issues, relationship breakdowns and escalating porn habits, as key factors that have contributed to their online offending.

Data shows porn consumption increased during the pandemic, with Brits viewing more adult content than ever before.

Odran Doherty, Project Worker at Stop It Now! Scotland says: “Over the last year we’ve been working with more and more under 25s where their internet use, especially around pornography, has become problematic.

‘Reach out for support’

“If they have accessed illegal images of children, we help them understand this is not a victimless crime. It is vital they understand children are harmed by this.

“We help those who reach out for support find practical ways to change their behaviour and ultimately help keep Scotland’s children safe.”

Anyone worried about their own or a loved one’s online behaviour should seek support from the Stop It Now! website or helpline on 0131 556 3535.