Dundee nurse reveals she couldn’t afford son’s clothes on full-time salary

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee mum says she struggled to make ends meet despite working full time as a nurse.

The soaring cost of living left single-mum Katrina Simpson, 35, struggling to make her salary stretch across a full month.

Spiralling energy bills left Katrina – who works at Ninewells Hospital – unable to afford treats and essentials for her nine-year-old son Lucas.

She told The Courier: “I used to have to make sure my wage would stretch to the full month.

‘There was just no disposable income’

“With rising energy costs, there was just no disposable income whatsoever.

“I wasn’t able to treat my child to fun days out or a new pair of football boots and so on – it was tough.

“I used to think, ‘I work – I should be able to afford this for him.'”

But a new project in Linlathen has stepped in to help Katrina and other local families.

A joint effort between Dundee City Council, the Scottish Government and the Department for Work and Pensions, aims to help those in need.

Katrina shared her experience with Deputy First Minister Shona Robison and Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville, who visited the Brooksbank Centre on Pitairlie Road on Tuesday.

Since she first visited the centre in February, staff have helped Katrina to access energy bill support and various other grants she never knew existed.

She said: “I was finally able to go and get some clothing for my son – it was nice to be able to treat him without worrying about the cost for a change.

‘Swallow your pride and get support’

“He wants his bedroom decorated at the minute and we are able to make a few purchases for that, which feels like a real luxury.”

Katrina said she would encourage anyone else who is struggling to ask for help.

She said: “Swallow your pride, get out there and see what support is available.

“I am trying to spread the word myself.

“We all need a bit of help sometimes, it is nothing to be ashamed of.”

Pathfinder helped Dundee mum find job

Linzie Shand, from Linlathen, has also benefited from the project – which helped her to find a job after more than two years of unemployment.

The 35-year-old says she was struggling with her mental health due to her situation before the service reached out to her in October.

She said: “Not working really took its toll on me, my mum used to phone and ask me, ‘When did you last leave the house?’

“I would realise it was four days ago, I just didn’t have a purpose to go out.

“I didn’t realise at the time how much I struggled.”

Linzie now helps other families who are struggling as a key worker for the Linlathen pathfinder.

After speaking to Katrina and others who are struggling to make ends meet, Ms Robison vowed that she would use her role as Deputy First Minister to ensure the government “remains absolutely focused on tackling child poverty”.

Speaking about the Linlathen pathfinder, she said: “There has been some amazing stories of families getting support that they never knew they were entitled to.

“It has helped with heating bills, opening up access to education and training opportunities, and getting people into work.

“It is a very exciting model that I would like to see happen elsewhere.”