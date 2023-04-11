Dundee nurse reveals she couldn’t afford son’s clothes on full-time salary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee nurse reveals she couldn’t afford son’s clothes on full-time salary

Nurse Katrina Simpson would struggle to make ends meet despite working full time.

By Poppy Watson
(From left) Lucas with mum Katrina Simpson and Linzie Shand. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Dundee mum says she struggled to make ends meet despite working full time as a nurse.

The soaring cost of living left single-mum Katrina Simpson, 35, struggling to make her salary stretch across a full month.

Spiralling energy bills left Katrina – who works at Ninewells Hospital – unable to afford treats and essentials for her nine-year-old son Lucas.

She told The Courier: “I used to have to make sure my wage would stretch to the full month.

‘There was just no disposable income’

“With rising energy costs, there was just no disposable income whatsoever.

“I wasn’t able to treat my child to fun days out or a new pair of football boots and so on – it was tough.

“I used to think, ‘I work – I should be able to afford this for him.'”

But a new project in Linlathen has stepped in to help Katrina and other local families.

A joint effort between Dundee City Council, the Scottish Government and the Department for Work and Pensions, aims to help those in need.

Katrina Simpson and her son Lucas met Deputy First Minister Shona Robison and Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Sommerville. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Katrina shared her experience with Deputy First Minister Shona Robison and Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville, who visited the Brooksbank Centre on Pitairlie Road on Tuesday.

Since she first visited the centre in February, staff have helped Katrina to access energy bill support and various other grants she never knew existed.

She said: “I was finally able to go and get some clothing for my son – it was nice to be able to treat him without worrying about the cost for a change.

‘Swallow your pride and get support’

“He wants his bedroom decorated at the minute and we are able to make a few purchases for that, which feels like a real luxury.”

Katrina said she would encourage anyone else who is struggling to ask for help.

She said: “Swallow your pride, get out there and see what support is available.

“I am trying to spread the word myself.

“We all need a bit of help sometimes, it is nothing to be ashamed of.”

Pathfinder helped Dundee mum find job

Linzie Shand, from Linlathen, has also benefited from the project – which helped her to find a job after more than two years of unemployment.

The 35-year-old says she was struggling with her mental health due to her situation before the service reached out to her in October.

She said: “Not working really took its toll on me, my mum used to phone and ask me, ‘When did you last leave the house?’

Linzie Shand is now a key worker on the pathfinder project. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I would realise it was four days ago, I just didn’t have a purpose to go out.

“I didn’t realise at the time how much I struggled.”

Linzie now helps other families who are struggling as a key worker for the Linlathen pathfinder.

Shona Robison and Shirley-Anne Somerville spoke with families in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

After speaking to Katrina and others who are struggling to make ends meet, Ms Robison vowed that she would use her role as Deputy First Minister to ensure the government “remains absolutely focused on tackling child poverty”.

Speaking about the Linlathen pathfinder, she said: “There has been some amazing stories of families getting support that they never knew they were entitled to.

“It has helped with heating bills, opening up access to education and training opportunities, and getting people into work.

“It is a very exciting model that I would like to see happen elsewhere.”

