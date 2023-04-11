MARTEL MAXWELL: Why I’m proud to be a part of what Help for Kids is doing in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Why I’m proud to be a part of what Help for Kids is doing in Dundee

Joining the board of local charity Help for Kids has put Martel's financial grumbles into perspective and made her determined to do all she can to support disadvantaged families.

children playing under a colourful flag in a park.
Kids can be an expensive business but help is at hand for Dundee families. Image: Shutterstock.
By Martel Maxwell

When the lady behind the popcorn counter told me the cost of our cinema tickets for Super Mario, it took a lot of effort to maintain a poker face.

Seventy five pounds?

Ok so the kids got a small savoury (hot dog or nachos) each plus a small drink and popcorn (with one for me too) – but seventy five pounds?

I fought off the urge to say ‘at least Dick Turpin wore a mask’, because I didn’t think the cinema staff would see the joke.

Instead I smiled and paid and hoped the entertainment was worth it.

The writer Martel Maxwell next to a quote: "There are kids in Dundee - and across the country - whose parents’ hearts are breaking because they can’t give them what they feel they should be able to."

On the plus side, the film was brilliant.

It’s a good one to take warring siblings to. The idea that brothers (in this case Mario and Luigi) would do anything for each other, from fighting monsters to battling evil, is very cool.

And adults will enjoy the classic nods to 80s culture, from the moustaches to pop anthems

But when I mentioned the cost to a pal, she assured me I wasn’t out of touch.

“If you are, I am,” she said.

“I took my two and their cousin to Innoflate yesterday and it cost me more than £40 just to get in.”

Martel Maxwell's three sons at the cinema
Martel’s kids love a trip to the cinema.

After an hour, her group were hot and bounced-out and they still had the whole day ahead of them.

So they went to Camperdown Park, where they made cross bows from fallen branches.

It was fun. It was free. And it took up the whole afternoon.

Kids cost and many Dundee parents need help paying for the basics

I’m not complaining about Dundee’s attractions. Venues such as cinemas and indoor inflatable playgrounds are brilliant and we are lucky to have them.

Businesses have to make money – not least to pay for huge electric bills in open spaces.

two children bouncing on an inflatable playground
Zak and Theo Whyte enjoy the inflatables at Innoflate , Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

But as we muddle through the cost of living crisis, everything suddenly seems so expensive.

And I also know that moaning about the cost of such experiences is a privilege, because it means we have a choice.

Parents like me might balk at the total but paying it doesn’t mean our families will go without food.

That’s not the case for everyone.

There are kids in Dundee – and across the country – whose parents’ hearts are breaking because they can’t give them what they feel they should be able to.

There are parents who can’t afford to send their children on school trips, even though the rest of the class is going, because they don’t have an extra fiver when the week is done.

All children should be equal, and yet their opportunities are not.

Charity is a lifeline for Dundee families

Recently, I joined the board of the Dundee-based charity Help For Kids. And already, I can see the window of chance it offers to children in our city.

For that one pupil who faces being the only one to miss a trip of a lifetime, a teacher, headteacher or social worker can apply for funding so they are given that opportunity. They can even ask for outdoor clothing to ensure the youngster can really feel a part of things on the day.

They might want to apply on behalf of a little girl who loves to dance but can’t afford the ballet shoes. Or a boy with dreams of being Messi whose parents can’t buy him new boots.

volunteer in Santa hat walking through a warehouse filled with toys and Christmas gifts.
Help for Kids delivers toys to children in need in Dundee and beyond every Christmas. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Every year, Help for Kids provides support to more than 2,000 disadvantaged children living in the Dundee and Perth area.

It is run in partnership with the Evening Telegraph and celebrated its 10th anniversary last year

And every penny raised by the charity goes back to supporting kids.

Is that not amazing?

I’m excited to get involved in helping to raise money, and encouraging other people to do their bit – for what can’t we do if we put our minds to it?

If you want to know more – whether how to help raise money, donate or how to refer a child, go to helpforkids.org.uk.

