Runaway horses in stable condition after visit to Fife Hospital

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Runaway horses have left a Fife hospital in a stable condition after being spotted by patients and visitors.

The two horses were spotted at Cameron Hospital, near Windygates, on Tuesday afternoon.

The horses spent some time in the hospital grounds before they were eventually collected by their owner.

Kirsty Charter posted on Facebook: “Is anyone missing two horses or know of anyone who has horses nearby?

“Now at Cameron hospital.”

She added: “They’re very happy munching away.”

Horses ‘safely removed’

NHS Fife confirmed the horses have since been safely removed from the grounds.

A spokesperson for the health board said: “NHS Fife were made aware of two horses escaping from a neighbouring field adjacent to the Cameron Hospital this afternoon.

“The field is owned by NHS Fife and the owner of the horses was asked to remove them from the field as it is not secure or appropriate for grazing horses.

“The horses have since been safely removed from the Cameron Hospital site.”

Elsewhere in Fife, in late March, a runaway horse caused havoc in Wormit, Fife, after escaping a field.

Officers from Police Scotland eventually retrieved the horse from someone’s front garden.