Boy, 10, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Buckhaven

A 10-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Buckhaven.

Police were called to the incident on Wellesley Road at around 4pm on Tuesday afternoon.

An ambulance also attended the scene.

No update on the boy’s condition was available.

Police investigate

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 4pm on Tuesday police received a report of a 10-year-old boy having been struck by a vehicle on Wellesley Road, Buckhaven.

“Emergency services attended and he was taken by ambulance to hospital.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”