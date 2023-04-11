Dundee United kid Kai Fotheringham signs new contract as Tannadice ‘star performer’ is hailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United kid Kai Fotheringham signs new contract as Tannadice ‘star performer’ is hailed

Fotheringham is now contracted to the Tannadice outfit until the summer of 2025

By Alan Temple
Future is bright: Fotheringham after signing his deal. Image: SNS
Dundee United starlet Kai Fotheringham has signed a two-year extension to his contract with the Tannadice outfit.

Fotheringham, 19, enjoyed a blistering first half of the season on loan at Stirling Albion, registering a combined 17 goals and assists for the League Two title-chasers.

That form saw him recalled by the Tangerines on January 31 and he has subsequently enjoyed six senior outings — including a starting berth in Sunday’s pivotal 2-1 victory over Hibs.

Fotheringham’s deal had been due to expire this summer but United have moved to get one of their brightest prospects tied up until 2025.

Since coming in, Kai’s been one of the star performers in terms of his attitude towards training on a day-to-day basis.

Jim Goodwin

The promising attacking midfielder has now made a total of nine appearances for United — his debut coming in October 2020 — and has turned out for Falkirk, Raith Rovers, Cove Rangers and Stirling on loan.

Fotheringham has shone during the 2022/23 campaign. Image: SNS

Boss Jim Goodwin told United’s official website: “Since coming in, Kai’s been one of the star performers in terms of his attitude towards training on a day-to-day basis.

“He’s a fantastic young professional who’s always willing to learn and most importantly, listen. I’m sure he’s got a bright future ahead of him – he’s a player with great technical and physical attributes.

“It’s a good bit of business from the club – that pathway from the academy into the first team has always been important for the club. Kai earning a new contract should give players in the academy some hope and inspiration.

“It will be very exciting to see how he develops over the coming seasons.”

Leaps and bounds

Fotheringham added: “I’ve come on leaps and bounds as a player so hopefully that continues, and I keep enjoying every minute of my time here.

“I just need to keep working hard at training and keep listening to all the coaches to make sure I improve every day.”

