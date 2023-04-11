Dundee United kid Kai Fotheringham signs new contract as Tannadice ‘star performer’ is hailed

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United starlet Kai Fotheringham has signed a two-year extension to his contract with the Tannadice outfit.

Fotheringham, 19, enjoyed a blistering first half of the season on loan at Stirling Albion, registering a combined 17 goals and assists for the League Two title-chasers.

That form saw him recalled by the Tangerines on January 31 and he has subsequently enjoyed six senior outings — including a starting berth in Sunday’s pivotal 2-1 victory over Hibs.

Fotheringham’s deal had been due to expire this summer but United have moved to get one of their brightest prospects tied up until 2025.

Since coming in, Kai’s been one of the star performers in terms of his attitude towards training on a day-to-day basis. Jim Goodwin

The promising attacking midfielder has now made a total of nine appearances for United — his debut coming in October 2020 — and has turned out for Falkirk, Raith Rovers, Cove Rangers and Stirling on loan.

Boss Jim Goodwin told United’s official website: “Since coming in, Kai’s been one of the star performers in terms of his attitude towards training on a day-to-day basis.

“He’s a fantastic young professional who’s always willing to learn and most importantly, listen. I’m sure he’s got a bright future ahead of him – he’s a player with great technical and physical attributes.

“It’s a good bit of business from the club – that pathway from the academy into the first team has always been important for the club. Kai earning a new contract should give players in the academy some hope and inspiration.

“It will be very exciting to see how he develops over the coming seasons.”

Leaps and bounds

Fotheringham added: “I’ve come on leaps and bounds as a player so hopefully that continues, and I keep enjoying every minute of my time here.

“I just need to keep working hard at training and keep listening to all the coaches to make sure I improve every day.”