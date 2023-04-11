Man, 80, dies after Fife crash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pensioner has died after a three-car crash in Fife.

The 80-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision near Markinch on Tuesday.

Two other people were injured in the smash, which happened on the B9130 near Balbirnie House Hotel.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving three cars on the B9130 near to Balbirnie House Hotel, around 6.30pm on Tuesday.

Two men treated at scene

“Emergency services attended and an 80-year old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A further two men were treated at the scene.

“The road was closed for around four hours to allow investigations to be carried out.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service were also called to the scene.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call from police at 6.40pm about a three car road accident near the Balbirnie House Hotel, Markinch.

“We sent three appliances.”