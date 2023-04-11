Man, 80, dies after Fife crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Man, 80, dies after Fife crash

The collision happened on the B9130 close to the Balbirnie House Hotel, just outside Markinch.

By Kieran Webster and Lindsey Hamilton
Emergency services at the crash near Markinch. Image: Fife Jammer Locations

A pensioner has died after a three-car crash in Fife.

The 80-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision near Markinch on Tuesday.

Two other people were injured in the smash, which happened on the B9130 near Balbirnie House Hotel.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving three cars on the B9130 near to Balbirnie House Hotel, around 6.30pm on Tuesday.

Two men treated at scene

“Emergency services attended and an 80-year old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A further two men were treated at the scene.

“The road was closed for around four hours to allow investigations to be carried out.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service were also called to the scene.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call from police at 6.40pm about a three car road accident near the Balbirnie House Hotel, Markinch.

“We sent three appliances.”

