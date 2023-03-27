Runaway horse causes havoc in Wormit

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

People in Wormit received an unexpected visitor on Monday morning when a runaway cob horse caused a ruckus on Glenleven Drive.

The chestnut gelding, with shaggy forelocks, stopped traffic and distracted dog walkers as he made his way up Bay Road and onto Glenleven Drive.

A Wormit man, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “I was driving back from the gym around eight in the morning when I saw the horse standing in the middle of the road going down Bay Road.

“He did not look bothered in the slightest to have made his way into the middle of the houses.

“I parked the car and went over to see what was going on. There were a few dog walkers about but none of them wanted to get too close in case it spooked the wee horse.

“I was not sure what to do at first.”

The eyewitness said the horse seemed determined to find his way onto the main road.

He added: “That would have most likely caused an accident, so I pushed him over to the grass verge and tried to keep him busy.

“He was not for staying still though. I think some of the neighbours thought I had bought the family a new pet as he made the most of the grass verge and I waited to stop him getting into any further mischief.

Runaway horse reunited with owner

“Luckily, a neighbour drove past in a joiner’s van with a rope in the back and we fashioned a makeshift bridle.”

The horse was ushered into a nearby by garden after a local resident offered some carrots.

The man added: “The police and the pony’s owner arrived at the back of nine with a horse trailer to collect him from a lady’s front garden. He seemed none the worse for his adventure.

“The whole thing was a bit of a laugh – and the horse gave the kids something to smile about on their way to school – but I’m glad we managed to get hold of him before he made his way onto the busier road towards Newport and into Dundee.”

Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.05am on Monday police received a report of a horse loose in the Bay Road area of Wormit.

“Officers attended and the horse was returned to its field.”