In full: List of council charges set to rise in Dundee next year including burials and bins

A series of charges and fees for council services in Dundee are set to rise next year.

The local authority has confirmed its proposed charges for 2022/23 across various areas including the hire of sports facilities, weddings, burials and waste collections.

But while some are going up, others are set to be frozen for the months ahead.

It comes after The Courier revealed how council tax is set to go up in Dundee by 2.9% next year.

Here we look in full at the fees set to rise across the city – if approved by councillors at a meeting next week.

Key council charges set to rise in 2022/23

Hire of school sports facilities

Football pitches at Baldragon and St Paul’s RC Academies:

Standard: £87 (up from £85).

(up from £85). Concession: £63 (up from £62).

Football pitches at Rowantree Primary, North East Campus and all other schools:

Standard: £32 (up from £31).

(up from £31). Concession: £18 (up from £17.50).

Health and social care

Meal charges:

£3.90 (up from £3.80).

Dispersed community alarm charges:

£3.80 (up from £3.70) – exceptions for people over 70 and in receipt of council tax benefit.

Non-residential care:

Housing with care: £17.45 per hour (no change).

per hour (no change). Social care, housing support and respite at home: £18.08 per hour (up from £17.69).

(up from £17.69). Day care (older people): £43.10 per day (up from £42.30).

per day (up from £42.30). Housework: £14.50 per hour (up from £14.20).

per hour (up from £14.20). Shopping: £9.70 per shop (up from £9.50).

per shop (up from £9.50). Laundry: £8.60 per load (up from £8.40).

Dundee community living units:

Service user contribution: £448.70 per week (up from £439.90).

Interment fees

Semi-private ground:

£397 (up from £389).

(up from £389). £582 on Saturday/statutory holidays (up from £571).

Purchased ground:

£607 (up from £595).

(up from £595). £921 on Saturday/statutory holidays (up from £903).

Interment of cremated remains:

£194 (up from £190).

(up from £190). £289 on Saturday/statutory holidays (up from £283).

Weddings and civil ceremonies

Baxter Park Sandstone Pavilion/other venues as suitable:

£213 Monday to Friday (up from £209).

Monday to Friday (up from £209). £245 Saturday (up from £240).

Saturday (up from £240). £267 Sunday/public holidays (up from £262).

Ceremonies followed by a small reception (max four hours):

£415 Monday to Friday (up from £407).

Monday to Friday (up from £407). £457 Saturday (up from £448).

Saturday (up from £448). £525 Sunday/public holidays (up from £515).

Registrars – civil ceremonies

All fees to rise except the cost of a ceremony for 31 to 60 people at the Hollins Room, during working hours Monday to Friday, which is dropping (£250 to £230).

Significant rises include ceremonies in the Hollins Room on a Sunday (£380 to £450).

Events

Non-commercial:

Small e.g. park runs, sponsored walks: No charge (no change).

(no change). Other e.g. galas organised by community groups: £76 (up from £74.50).

Commercial:

Small e.g. Race for Life, Santa Dash: £467 (up from £458).

(up from £458). Large e.g. circus, funfair, small/medium concerts: £670 (up from £657).

(up from £657). Major e.g. music festivals: On application.

Hire of facilities

Baxter Park Glass Pavilion, normal opening hours:

Commercial: £72 (up from £70.50).

(up from £70.50). Standard: £52 (up from £51).

(up from £51). Concession: £43 (up from £42).

Baxter Park Glass Pavilion, outwith normal opening hours:

Commercial: £94 (up from £92).

(up from £92). Standard: £70 (up from £69).

(up from £69). Concession: £47 (up from £46).

Lochee Park Pavilion, Castle Green Leisure Centre, Baxter Park Centre, Duntrune Community Garden Conservatory – full room hire:

Standard: £25 (up from £24.50).

(up from £24.50). Concession: £12 (no change).

Dawson Park artificial pitches:

Standard: £87 (up from £85).

(up from £85). Concession: £63 (up from £62).

Dawson Park tennis (with floodlighting):

Standard: £6 (up from £5.50).

(up from £5.50). Concession: £4.60 (up from £4.50).

(up from £4.50). Block booking (per four courts/hour): £18.50 (up from £18).

Football 11-a-side, Gaelic football, rugby and shinty:

Standard: £32 (up from £31).

(up from £31). Concession: £18 (up £17.50).

Football seven-a-side:

Standard: £15 (up from £14.50).

Changing rooms:

Adults: £27.50 (up from £27).

(up from £27). Juveniles: £16 (up from £15.50).

Cricket:

£70 (up from £69).

Countryside Ranger Service

Environmental education site visits for schools:

Full day: £55 (up from £54).

(up from £54). Half-day: £27.50 (up from £27).

(up from £27). Annual charge: £246 (up from £241).

Waste management

Special collections:

Domestic special collections (up to six items): £27.50 (up from £26).

(up from £26). Domestic special collections mini uplift (seven to 12 items): £47.50 (up from £45).

(up from £45). Half-hourly charge: £65.50 (up from £62.50).

Annual garden waste brown bin permit:

Annual collection: £42.50 (up from £40) – applicable from March 2023.

Animal services

Brown Street Kennels:

Sale of dogs: £147 (up from £140).

Dogs returned to owners:

Fees to rise, from up to one day (£62 from £60) to up to seven days (£130 from £123).

Pest control call-outs:

During normal working hours: £93 (up from £89).

(up from £89). Outwith normal working hours: £148 (up from £141).

(up from £141). Hourly rate: £86 (up from £81.50).

(up from £81.50). Uplift of deceased animals: £42 (up from £40).

Minibus charges

Communities division groups:

Hire cost per half-day: £11.80 (up from £11.55).

(up from £11.55). Hire cost per day: £21.60 (up from £21.10).

(up from £21.10). Fuel per mile: 51p (no change).

External groups:

Hire cost per half-day: £17.20 (up from £16.85).

(up from £16.85). Hire cost per day: £30.90 (up from £30.20).

(up from £30.20). Fuel per mile: 51p (no change).

Inter-departmental use:

Hire cost per half-day: £14.30 (up from £13.95).

(up from £13.95). Hire cost per day: £25.70 (up from £25.10).

(up from £25.10). Fuel per mile: 46p (no change).

Travelling people’s site

Weekly rent charges:

£69.90 (up from £68.87).

*The number of pitches available to rent has been reduced from 20 to 14, meaning the council will receive no additional income.

What else is going up?

Costs for services including construction, equipment hire and use of council archives are also set to rise, as set out in new documents.

What won’t be changing?

Some charges are remaining the same for 2022/23.

These include the costs of:

Car parking including residents’ permits

including residents’ permits Music instrument hire (remains free)

(remains free) School meals

Blue badges

Hire of rooms in school buildings and community centres

in school buildings and community centres Cost of temporary accommodation properties

Councillors meet next Thursday (February 24) to set their spending priorities for the coming year, where fees and charges will be agreed.