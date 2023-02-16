SNP propose huge 4.75% hike in council tax in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

SNP propose huge 4.75% hike in council tax in Dundee

By Jake Keith
February 16 2023, 5.25pm Updated: February 16 2023, 5.27pm
John Alexander. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
John Alexander. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The SNP administration in Dundee has proposed a major council tax rise of 4.75% in a bid to balance the books.

The rise, included in the party’s 2023/24 budget proposals, would come into effect on April 1 2023 if agreed.

It would be one of the biggest hikes in years and comes during the worst cost-of-living crisis for decades.

Those in Band A — the lowest — would see a £45 rise to £991 per year, while Band H homes — the highest — would see a £165 rise to £3641 a year.

This figure does not include water and sewerage charges.

Last year’s rise of 2.9% was passed easily by the city’s councillors.

The council estimates the rise would bring in an additional £2.8 million which would be used to tackle a deficit of £18 million in the next financial year.

Leader concedes rise will be unwelcome

Leader of Dundee City Council, Councillor John Alexander said: “We know that no-one wants to see bills increase but we also believe that people will understand when they see that we are using additional funding to tackle the issues that matter to them and supporting some of the city’s most vulnerable.

“Our commitment to Dundonians is clear. It was our SNP administration that led the way to ensure Dundee became the first living wage city in the entire UK, we created the Drug Commission and the Fairness Commission. We know what the issues are and we’re not shying away from those.

dundee council tax john alexander
Dundee City Council is asking for views on its spending priorities.

“It was also our administration that helped to deliver the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc, supported job creation through the Tay Cities Deal (in areas such as Life Sciences & Cyber Security) and has worked with the private sector to attract jobs and investment into the Port of Dundee and Waterfront.”

The SNP administration has also had to identify £5.381 million of savings in order to balance the budget.

The party’s leaders in Dundee say a chunk of this cash will be used to tackle major issues including poverty and unemployment.

Teacher numbers protected

They have also promised to protect teacher numbers, increase investment in children and families services by £10 million, and invest an extra £6.5 million in health and social care.

He added: “We are ambitious for the city that we work for, live in and love.

“None of this is easy and I know that people will understand that the city council is wrestling with a number of national and international challenges that have an impact on our budget.”

The proposed hike comes after Dundee taxpayers footed a massive £6 million repair bill for the 10-year-old Olympia Leisure Centre.

And the bill for a £4.4 million roofing blunder also came out of the council’s budget.

Inflation of between 10-11% over recent months has also added to financial stresses in households and councils throughout the UK.

Willie Sawers. Image: Kim Cessford / DCThomson

The council’s finance spokesperson, Councillor Willie Sawers said: “This budget sets out our priorities very clearly.

“We have tried to strike a delicate balance in the most challenging economic climate in memory.

“As a result of exceptional inflation, increasing costs for materials, services and wages, the disastrous handling of the economy under the Tory government and constrained public sector budgets – that balance has been harder than normal to strike.”

More details on the SNP’s proposals and the proposals of other parties in the city are expected to be revealed in the coming days and weeks.

