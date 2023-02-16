SNP propose huge 4.75% hike in council tax in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The SNP administration in Dundee has proposed a major council tax rise of 4.75% in a bid to balance the books.

The rise, included in the party’s 2023/24 budget proposals, would come into effect on April 1 2023 if agreed.

It would be one of the biggest hikes in years and comes during the worst cost-of-living crisis for decades.

Those in Band A — the lowest — would see a £45 rise to £991 per year, while Band H homes — the highest — would see a £165 rise to £3641 a year.

This figure does not include water and sewerage charges.

Last year’s rise of 2.9% was passed easily by the city’s councillors.

The council estimates the rise would bring in an additional £2.8 million which would be used to tackle a deficit of £18 million in the next financial year.

Leader concedes rise will be unwelcome

Leader of Dundee City Council, Councillor John Alexander said: “We know that no-one wants to see bills increase but we also believe that people will understand when they see that we are using additional funding to tackle the issues that matter to them and supporting some of the city’s most vulnerable.

“Our commitment to Dundonians is clear. It was our SNP administration that led the way to ensure Dundee became the first living wage city in the entire UK, we created the Drug Commission and the Fairness Commission. We know what the issues are and we’re not shying away from those.

“It was also our administration that helped to deliver the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc, supported job creation through the Tay Cities Deal (in areas such as Life Sciences & Cyber Security) and has worked with the private sector to attract jobs and investment into the Port of Dundee and Waterfront.”

The SNP administration has also had to identify £5.381 million of savings in order to balance the budget.

The party’s leaders in Dundee say a chunk of this cash will be used to tackle major issues including poverty and unemployment.

Teacher numbers protected

They have also promised to protect teacher numbers, increase investment in children and families services by £10 million, and invest an extra £6.5 million in health and social care.

He added: “We are ambitious for the city that we work for, live in and love.

“None of this is easy and I know that people will understand that the city council is wrestling with a number of national and international challenges that have an impact on our budget.”

The proposed hike comes after Dundee taxpayers footed a massive £6 million repair bill for the 10-year-old Olympia Leisure Centre.

And the bill for a £4.4 million roofing blunder also came out of the council’s budget.

Inflation of between 10-11% over recent months has also added to financial stresses in households and councils throughout the UK.

The council’s finance spokesperson, Councillor Willie Sawers said: “This budget sets out our priorities very clearly.

“We have tried to strike a delicate balance in the most challenging economic climate in memory.

“As a result of exceptional inflation, increasing costs for materials, services and wages, the disastrous handling of the economy under the Tory government and constrained public sector budgets – that balance has been harder than normal to strike.”

More details on the SNP’s proposals and the proposals of other parties in the city are expected to be revealed in the coming days and weeks.