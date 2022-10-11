Dundonians could face council tax hike of at least 3% amid £45m budget black hole

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee residents are being asked to have their say on budget plans that could see their council tax bill increase by at least 3% next year.

Fees and charges for council services would also rise if the current proposals are given the green light early next year.

City leaders expect they will have to find around £45m in savings over the next four years, starting with £16m next year.

It means Dundonians could pay more for services like weddings, burials and waste collections amid the cost of living crisis and growing demands on household budgets.

‘Growing demand’ for council services in Dundee

But locals are being given their chance to have a say on the plans and inform the spending priorities.

The council says its proposals come as they face increasing budget pressures, with growing demands.

In 2023/4 alone, they say the latest forecasts suggest the council will need to find savings in the region of £16m, depending on national funding settlements.

The draft budget sets out a “13-point medium-term strategy”, including a minimum 3% annual hike in fees, charges and council tax.

Joint bodies like the Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership would also be required to bear their share of any budget reduction.

‘Difficult decisions’

Willie Sawers, the council’s finance spokesman, called on local people to share their views on the “difficult decisions” councillors will be making in the coming months.

He added: “With the pressure councils are under it’s even more important we ensure as many people as possible take part this year in particular and tell us where they think the council’s limited resources should be focussed before the difficult decisions are taken.”

Mr Sawers stressed the council has a “good track record” of budget management, allowing it to go into the process from a “relatively strong position”.

He added: “Everyone who lives and works in the city has a stake in the council and our decisions will directly affect them, so it is vital that as many of them as possible take part in the conversation and give us greater insight that we can use to base our financial decisions on.”

You can have your say on the draft budget online until November 20.