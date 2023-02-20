FAN VIEW: The fire is back in Raith Rovers fans’ bellies… and it’s down to everyone at the club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
FAN VIEW: The fire is back in Raith Rovers fans’ bellies… and it’s down to everyone at the club

By Craig Cairns
February 20 2023, 4.27pm
Rovers fans have followed their team to another SPFL Trust Trophy final. Image: SNS.
Rovers fans have followed their team to another SPFL Trust Trophy final. Image: SNS.

A year can be an eternity in football but Raith Rovers have shown that a lot can change over the course of just a few months as well.

Back at the start of December Ian Murray’s men sat in seventh in the Scottish Championship and 10 points off the top.

That was after a 2-0 loss to Ayr United, then league leaders – a third consecutive defeat for Raith.

Now, as Rovers prepare to face the same opponent on Friday night, they haven’t lost in the 13 matches across all competitions since.

Friday at Stark’s gives them the chance to go within two points of Ayr, now in third.

Off-field uncertainty has also been pushed out of the limelight as the side booked their place in a third consecutive SPFL Trust Trophy final as well as setting up a trip to Ibrox in the Scottish Cup.

Rovers celebrate Isma Goncalves’ goal to make it 3-1 versus Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers supporter Christina Beattie gave her view of the recent turnaround in Raith’s fortunes.

No soft touch

Raith Rovers: tantalising, exhilarating, inspiring and – you may find some that say – a “soft touch”.

The latter most probably based on previous poor performances and negative publicity.

This season we have seen the Rovers move from a period that was largely based on change.

Change that was needed to refresh and restore the club to support them in finding their feet once again.

From that change we have seen the fruit of everyone’s labour become the backbone of the team that has led to some phenomenal goals and excellent performances.

Ross Millen and Scott Brown celebrate Rovers’ last-16 win over Motherwell. Image: SNS.

This team don’t need to do any more to prove they have a fire in their belly and are here to engulf and capture the Scottish Championship as their prisoner.

A “soft touch” no more.

With two cup games coming up one of which is the Challenge Cup final, potential playoffs and Lewis Vaughan’s testimonial the remainder of the season is an exciting one with lots to celebrate already.

Anyone who has been to Stark’s Park recently – especially the Motherwell cup tie couldn’t have ignored the electric atmosphere and sense of togetherness that has returned to the club once more.

You can tell the fire is back in the fan’s bellies too.

A credit to the players, manager, chairman, board members, directors and staff but largely to the fans who in the face of adversity and divide that they faced not too long ago have united as a community for the love of the Rovers.

It has paid off. Raith Rovers are back and have announced themselves as contenders ready to battle more determined than ever.

In prime position to tackle the rest of this season with self-belief, strength and confidence the club have truly defined who and what they are: warriors with heart and passion, who are here to stay whilst making history and a million memories along the way.

Let’s get right behind the Rovers!

