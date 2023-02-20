FAN VIEW: The fire is back in Raith Rovers fans’ bellies… and it’s down to everyone at the club

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A year can be an eternity in football but Raith Rovers have shown that a lot can change over the course of just a few months as well.

Back at the start of December Ian Murray’s men sat in seventh in the Scottish Championship and 10 points off the top.

That was after a 2-0 loss to Ayr United, then league leaders – a third consecutive defeat for Raith.

Now, as Rovers prepare to face the same opponent on Friday night, they haven’t lost in the 13 matches across all competitions since.

Friday at Stark’s gives them the chance to go within two points of Ayr, now in third.

Off-field uncertainty has also been pushed out of the limelight as the side booked their place in a third consecutive SPFL Trust Trophy final as well as setting up a trip to Ibrox in the Scottish Cup.

Raith Rovers supporter Christina Beattie gave her view of the recent turnaround in Raith’s fortunes.

No soft touch

Raith Rovers: tantalising, exhilarating, inspiring and – you may find some that say – a “soft touch”.

The latter most probably based on previous poor performances and negative publicity.

This season we have seen the Rovers move from a period that was largely based on change.

Change that was needed to refresh and restore the club to support them in finding their feet once again.

From that change we have seen the fruit of everyone’s labour become the backbone of the team that has led to some phenomenal goals and excellent performances.

This team don’t need to do any more to prove they have a fire in their belly and are here to engulf and capture the Scottish Championship as their prisoner.

A “soft touch” no more.

With two cup games coming up one of which is the Challenge Cup final, potential playoffs and Lewis Vaughan’s testimonial the remainder of the season is an exciting one with lots to celebrate already.

Anyone who has been to Stark’s Park recently – especially the Motherwell cup tie couldn’t have ignored the electric atmosphere and sense of togetherness that has returned to the club once more.

Yesterday 💭😍 1️⃣ Gullan comfortably converted his penalty 2️⃣ A great break forward and superb pass into the box by Dick saw Stanton get on the end of the loose ball to find the back of the net 3️⃣ Brown denied the break, Easton played the perfect pass, and Isma smacked it home pic.twitter.com/TvFOwgzzBN — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) February 12, 2023

You can tell the fire is back in the fan’s bellies too.

A credit to the players, manager, chairman, board members, directors and staff but largely to the fans who in the face of adversity and divide that they faced not too long ago have united as a community for the love of the Rovers.

This team🤩 Enjoy the rest of your weekend, Rovers fans 💙 pic.twitter.com/Q3rwwmEGTB — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) February 12, 2023

It has paid off. Raith Rovers are back and have announced themselves as contenders ready to battle more determined than ever.

In prime position to tackle the rest of this season with self-belief, strength and confidence the club have truly defined who and what they are: warriors with heart and passion, who are here to stay whilst making history and a million memories along the way.

Let’s get right behind the Rovers!