Raith Rovers mark Lewis Vaughan signing anniversary by revealing details of upcoming testimonial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers mark Lewis Vaughan signing anniversary by revealing details of upcoming testimonial

By Craig Cairns
January 11 2023, 12.30pm Updated: January 11 2023, 12.42pm
Lewis Vaughan is to be rewarded with a testimonial. Image: SNS.
Lewis Vaughan is to be rewarded with a testimonial. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers fan favourite Lewis Vaughan is to be rewarded for his service with a testimonial.

Vaughan returned from his fourth ACL injury this season in what has been a turbulent few years for the forward.

He signed for Rovers 11 years ago to the day and the club have taken the opportunity to confirm that 2023 will be his testimonial year.

The testimonial will be scheduled during the 2023/24 preseason and the opposition for the match has not yet been confirmed.

A product of the Raith Rovers Academy, as he turned 16 Vaughan was handed a professional contract by John McGlynn during his first spell as manager.

He has made 189 appearances for the club so far, scoring 62 goals.

Vaughan has worked hard to get fit again. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Today marks the 11th anniversary of Raith Rovers forward Lewis Vaughan signing for the Rovers.

Marking comeback

A long road back from injury was tread once again by the 27-year-old who then reached another milestone by scoring his first goal since his comeback.

That was an important equaliser in the last round of the SPFL Trust Trophy versus Morton, which Raith went on to win on penalties.

It means they will face Queen’s Park at Ochilview on Wednesday night for a chance to reach the quarter-final of the competition.

Vaughan is one of 12 fit outfield players available for selection to Ian Murray.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Football

Marcel Oakley has left Arbroath to return to Birmingham City. Image: SNS
Marcel Oakley backs 'special club' Arbroath for survival - as he returns to Birmingham…
Officials inspect the water-logged Dens pitch last night. Image: Craig Brown.
Dundee's cup clash with Dunfermline rescheduled after SPFL Trust Trophy call-off
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has been frustrated in the transfer market.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee must back boss Gary Bowyer in January - or risk losing…
Costello, left, and McNicoll of the Dode Fox Podcast. Image: DC Thomson
‘Hopefully Craig Levein knocks Paul out!’ Dode Fox Podcast hosts stunned by 17-MINUTE Gardyne…
McGrath is on the comeback trail. Image: SNS
Jamie McGrath hands Dundee United major boost ahead of Hibs clash
Dundee defender Sam Fisher who is on loan at East End Park.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer keeping tabs on Sam Fisher's 'great' progress at Dunfermline
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer as the SPFL Trust Trophy clash with Dunfermline is called off. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on 'nightmare' late call-off against Dunfermline as Dens Park club…
The crowd scene after the ball strikes Goldson's arm. Image: SNS
Liam Fox tackles Connor Goldson handball snub as Dundee United boss pleads for VAR…
Officials inspect the water-logged Dens pitch last night. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline's quarter-final with Dundee called off in last-minute postponement - and fans are furious
Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray 'down to the bare bones' as Raith Rovers left with just 12…

Most Read

1
Officials inspect the water-logged Dens pitch last night. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline’s quarter-final with Dundee called off in last-minute postponement – and fans are furious
2
Lianne Bryant-Ness had been showering when the intruder entered her home. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perth woman ‘terrified’ after leaving shower to find intruder in her hallway
3
The Regal Cinema on October 13 1936. Image: DC Thomson.
How the luxurious Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry gave movie fans an ocean view
4
Forfar paedophile Alistair Lee leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Forfar paedophile ‘willing to do anything’ to avoid prison for latest offence
5
McGrath is on the comeback trail. Image: SNS
Jamie McGrath hands Dundee United major boost ahead of Hibs clash
6
Graeme Dewar and Sally Hamilton leave court.
Perthshire fraudster denied four-year relationship in £28k benefits con
7
Steve Latto of the Criterion bar in St Andrews. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
St Andrews publican warns South Street shake-up could cost staff their jobs
8
Chantelle Cox - mum to one-year-old Harry - has had her leg amputated. Image: Chantelle Cox
Dundee mum, 25, has leg amputated after cancer diagnosis
9
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer as the SPFL Trust Trophy clash with Dunfermline is called off. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on ‘nightmare’ late call-off against Dunfermline as Dens Park club…
10
Inside the Tayport factory of textiles firm Scott & Fyfe, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Redundancies at Fife textiles firm as it prepares for ‘tough year’

More from The Courier

Seuna Walker sitting on steps on holiday with her two young daughters.
GORDON WALKER: My wife got one thing wrong - it's been five years and…
The Dundee Cats Protection centre on Foundry Lane. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Fears for animal welfare after permanent closure of Dundee Cats Protection centre
site of the new mental health crisis centre.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee mental health crisis centre can be a beacon of hope
England captain Owen Farrell has been banned for another dangerous tackle, but may still make the Six Nations.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Scotland game is the least important element of another lax…
The Healthcare Environmental Services depot in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Penguin carcass in waste mountain left by collapsed Dundee disposal firm
John Alexander at Dundee Waterfront. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee's £1bn Waterfront: Council leader on what happens next - and why city needs…
Our interactive map shows the latest Dundee Waterfront developments. Image: DC Thomson
Interactive map shows next stages of Dundee's Waterfront redevelopment
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040545 - Sheanne Mulholland story: Pics of secondary school picket lines at Harris Academy for national teacher strike. Picture shows: teachers picketing at the entrance to Harris Academy, Perth Road, Dundee, 11th January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Pictures of secondary school teachers on strike across Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife
Tonic, on the Nethergate
Dundee bar and restaurant Tonic announces closure amid 'troubled times'
Parking sign with an elecronic sign under it, which reads 'Full'
STEVE FINAN: Ninewells parking chaos isn't going away - so why is no one…

Editor's Picks