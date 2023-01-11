Raith Rovers mark Lewis Vaughan signing anniversary by revealing details of upcoming testimonial

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers fan favourite Lewis Vaughan is to be rewarded for his service with a testimonial.

Vaughan returned from his fourth ACL injury this season in what has been a turbulent few years for the forward.

He signed for Rovers 11 years ago to the day and the club have taken the opportunity to confirm that 2023 will be his testimonial year.

The testimonial will be scheduled during the 2023/24 preseason and the opposition for the match has not yet been confirmed.

A product of the Raith Rovers Academy, as he turned 16 Vaughan was handed a professional contract by John McGlynn during his first spell as manager.

He has made 189 appearances for the club so far, scoring 62 goals.

Today marks the 11th anniversary of Raith Rovers forward Lewis Vaughan signing for the Rovers.

Marking comeback

A long road back from injury was tread once again by the 27-year-old who then reached another milestone by scoring his first goal since his comeback.

That was an important equaliser in the last round of the SPFL Trust Trophy versus Morton, which Raith went on to win on penalties.

It means they will face Queen’s Park at Ochilview on Wednesday night for a chance to reach the quarter-final of the competition.

Vaughan is one of 12 fit outfield players available for selection to Ian Murray.