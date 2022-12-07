Returning Raith Rovers talisman Lewis Vaughan reveals plan to repay fans for ‘amazing’ backing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Striker Lewis Vaughan hopes to grab his first of the season as Rovers continue their defence of the Challenge Cup against Greenock Morton on Saturday.

The 26-year-old missed the majority of last season through injury, making his first appearance in over a year against Hamilton in November.

The forward, who has spent over 11 years at the club, also thanked the fans for their ‘amazing’ support as he worked his way back into the side.

Speaking on the SPFL Trust Football Powered podcast ahead of Rovers’ clash with Morton, Vaughan admitted it was ‘difficult’ watching his team-mates lift the trophy from the side-lines last season.

But the fit again star can’t wait to do his bit this time around.

He said: “I’d be delighted to play on Saturday and hopefully I hit the ground running and get my first goal of the season.

“Morton are a good side which should make for a good game.

“We are at home, so we’ll be looking to win the game and get through to the next round.”

The forward’s career has been plagued with injury issues, suffering four cruciate ligament injuries to date.

Last month he made his first start in over a year against Queens Park.

And the reaction he received from Rovers fans is something he’ll never forget.

He said: “The fans have been absolutely amazing with me.

“The reception I got on my first appearance back was something I’ve never seen before.

“It was like celebrating a goal at the World Cup, it was unbelievable.

“I’m lucky to be supported by the club, the managers, and especially the fans that have stuck by me through these injuries

“Hopefully I can repay them by scoring a few goals.”

Praise for Vaughan

Speaking after last month’s 3-1 win over Hamilton, versatile defender Liam Dick praised Vaughan’s resilience to come back from another setback. He said: “It’s a credit to him as well. Throughout his rehab he’s done everything meticulously. He doesn’t cut any corners.

“If there is anybody who deserves a break, it’s him. It’s not just his teammates who think that, it’s the whole footballing community.

“It’s great to see him back, everyone’s delighted and it’s great for the squad.”

Gaffer Ian Murray also spoke highly of Vaughan’s mental strength as he recovered from injury.

After his first appearance back, Murray said: “His mental strength must be through the roof. To have taken that many knocks – and not little ones.

“I don’t know a player who has had as many as that and was willing to do it all again.”