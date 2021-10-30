Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tam Courts feeling Dundee United love as fans sing his name but insists ‘it’s all for the team’

By Ewan Smith
October 30 2021, 8.30am Updated: October 30 2021, 10.47am
Dundee United are building a strong connection with their fans
Dundee United fans sang Tam Courts’ name in the rain as they made it seven games unbeaten at Livingston.

Courts has come a long way since his appointment as United head coach in June.

By his own admission, Courts accepts there was a ‘furore’ when he replaced Micky Mellon.

A series of high profile results since then – including victories over Rangers, Dundee and Hibernian and a draw at Celtic Park – have transformed his status.

Courts is now widely revered by Dundee United fans on social media.

United are just three points adrift of leaders Rangers but Courts hasn’t seen any of the online praise.

“When I first got this job, the first thing I did was come off social media,” said Courts.

“I didn’t want to read anything. You want to be clear in your own thinking.

“But it’s also nice to feel accepted by the fans.

“This is a big club with a big fan base. It’s a club that has historically had a lot of success.

“In more recent times it has had some turbulent times.

“If they are feeling a connection with the players, an affinity with how we are performing through the results we are getting then that gives me satisfaction.

“That means that we are delivering for them.”

Tam Courts has developed a strong bond with Dundee United fans

Tam Courts: Dundee United fans are ‘hugely important’ to club’s success

Courts is a very astute operator.

He knows the secret to building a successful team and club is to ensure they are, to use a pun, United as one.

On the park there is a newfound fighting spirit.

But the role the fans can play is ‘huge’ according to Courts.

United’s crowds are on the up and they sold out tickets for next weekend’s trip to Hearts in just three hours.

And Courts admits hearing fans chant his name is mark of how well his team is doing.

He added: “It’s a positive step forward.

“I’d like to think that I’ve earned the respect of the fans – both in terms of how the team is performing and how I’m representing the club in the media.

“The key thing for me is not getting complacent.

“It isn’t about me. The fans are here to support the players.

“Right from the outset, the fans have been absolutely brilliant on a matchday.

“The numbers have always been healthy in terms of attendances and the support they are giving the players is fantastic.

“It’s hugely important to have the backing of the fans.

“When the weather’s not great and you have to make a long journey on a Wednesday night the easiest thing to do is to sit in your house and tune into DUTV.

“But to turn up and give the backing in a tight, evenly-contested game like Livingston is tremendous.

“I’m starting to see crowd numbers go up.

“That’s a recognition of performance levels, style of play and the big results we’ve had.”

Tam Courts: Dundee United fans can dream big but my players must stay grounded

