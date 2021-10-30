Tam Courts feeling Dundee United love as fans sing his name but insists ‘it’s all for the team’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United fans sang Tam Courts’ name in the rain as they made it seven games unbeaten at Livingston.

Courts has come a long way since his appointment as United head coach in June.

By his own admission, Courts accepts there was a ‘furore’ when he replaced Micky Mellon.

A series of high profile results since then – including victories over Rangers, Dundee and Hibernian and a draw at Celtic Park – have transformed his status.

Courts is now widely revered by Dundee United fans on social media.

Dundee United is pleased to officially confirm the appointment of Thomas Courts as the Club's new Head Coach. "I feel privileged to be taking charge at Dundee United. It's a really exciting time to be connected with this Club."#UnitedTogether — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) June 7, 2021

United are just three points adrift of leaders Rangers but Courts hasn’t seen any of the online praise.

“When I first got this job, the first thing I did was come off social media,” said Courts.

“I didn’t want to read anything. You want to be clear in your own thinking.

“But it’s also nice to feel accepted by the fans.

Full time scenes from Tannadice with United players and fans celebrating a special moment together as Tam Courts claims his first victory of the league season against Rangers. Listen to the roar of the Arabs as the final whistle sounds!🗣🍊(@ScotlandSky) | #DUFC pic.twitter.com/T333EWT12s — OurDUFC (@OurDUFC) August 7, 2021

“This is a big club with a big fan base. It’s a club that has historically had a lot of success.

“In more recent times it has had some turbulent times.

“If they are feeling a connection with the players, an affinity with how we are performing through the results we are getting then that gives me satisfaction.

“That means that we are delivering for them.”

Tam Courts: Dundee United fans are ‘hugely important’ to club’s success

Courts is a very astute operator.

He knows the secret to building a successful team and club is to ensure they are, to use a pun, United as one.

On the park there is a newfound fighting spirit.

But the role the fans can play is ‘huge’ according to Courts.

United’s crowds are on the up and they sold out tickets for next weekend’s trip to Hearts in just three hours.

And Courts admits hearing fans chant his name is mark of how well his team is doing.

Three league wins on the bounce for Tam Courts' Terrors 🤩👏 Where will United finish this season? 🍊#cinchPrem | @dundeeunitedfc pic.twitter.com/RdnF7e0iLa — SPFL (@spfl) October 25, 2021

He added: “It’s a positive step forward.

“I’d like to think that I’ve earned the respect of the fans – both in terms of how the team is performing and how I’m representing the club in the media.

“The key thing for me is not getting complacent.

“It isn’t about me. The fans are here to support the players.

“Right from the outset, the fans have been absolutely brilliant on a matchday.

“The numbers have always been healthy in terms of attendances and the support they are giving the players is fantastic.

“It’s hugely important to have the backing of the fans.

“When the weather’s not great and you have to make a long journey on a Wednesday night the easiest thing to do is to sit in your house and tune into DUTV.

“But to turn up and give the backing in a tight, evenly-contested game like Livingston is tremendous.

“I’m starting to see crowd numbers go up.

“That’s a recognition of performance levels, style of play and the big results we’ve had.”