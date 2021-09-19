Tam Courts hails derby win as he takes giant step towards silencing his Dundee United doubters

Tam Courts admits the ‘furore’ surrounding his appointment as Dundee United boss was a test of his mental strength.

Courts has gone some way towards silencing the doubters following his appointment as United boss in the summer.

Wins over Rangers, St Johnstone were followed up with Sunday’s Dundee derby success as Courts proved he has a winning mentality.

He also made two big selection calls in the Dundee win – recalling Benjamin Siegrist and giving 16-year-old Kerr Smith his derby debut.

But as he prepares his side to face Premier Sports Cup rivals Hibernian on Thursday for a chance to reach a Hampden semi-final, Courts refuses to get carried away.

“I still have loads of doubt,” said Courts after the win over Dundee.

What a strike 🚀 Ian Harkes puts Dundee United in the lead! pic.twitter.com/5Wtafsa8xS — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) September 19, 2021

“I have doubts every week. In a manager’s job, you know what it’s like.

“Sometimes you’re high, sometimes you’re low. The key thing for me is to remain focused and calm.

“When I first got the job, there was a furore. You couldn’t ignore that.

“It was a real test of my own mentality and my own belief in myself. I’m just working to the best of my abilities here.

“We’ve got a great group of players and the fans are responding well in their numbers. We had a huge game today and have another big one on Thursday.

“Hopefully we can keep progressing as a team and a club.

“I’m sure it (the furore) will come back if we lose a couple of game.”

Tam Courts cites ‘phenomenal feeling’ after Dundee United win derby

Meanwhile, Courts admits he thrived in the heat of a packed Tannadice.

A late winner from Ian Harkes helped United maintain their 17-year unbeaten home record in the derby.

And with the sound of jubilant United fans singing ‘Beautiful Sunday’ ringing in his ears, Courts was ecstatic at full-time.

“It was exhilarating to say the least.

“I thought I knew what to expect but it was even better and when you win it’s just a phenomenal feeling.”