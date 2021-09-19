Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee United

Tam Courts hails derby win as he takes giant step towards silencing his Dundee United doubters

By Ewan Smith
September 19 2021, 3.49pm Updated: September 19 2021, 4.52pm
Tam Courts celebrates at full-time after his Dundee United side claimed a derby day win
Tam Courts celebrates at full-time after his Dundee United side claimed a derby day win

Tam Courts admits the ‘furore’ surrounding his appointment as Dundee United boss was a test of his mental strength.

Courts has gone some way towards silencing the doubters following his appointment as United boss in the summer.

Wins over Rangers, St Johnstone were followed up with Sunday’s Dundee derby success as Courts proved he has a winning mentality.

Dundee United fans set off fireworks as they celebrated their side’s winning goal

He also made two big selection calls in the Dundee win – recalling Benjamin Siegrist and giving 16-year-old Kerr Smith his derby debut.

But as he prepares his side to face Premier Sports Cup rivals Hibernian on Thursday for a chance to reach a Hampden semi-final, Courts refuses to get carried away.

“I still have loads of doubt,” said Courts after the win over Dundee.

“I have doubts every week. In a manager’s job, you know what it’s like.

“Sometimes you’re high, sometimes you’re low. The key thing for me is to remain focused and calm.

“When I first got the job, there was a furore. You couldn’t ignore that.

“It was a real test of my own mentality and my own belief in myself. I’m just working to the best of my abilities here.

Dundee United boss Tam Courts was delighted with his side’s derby win

“We’ve got a great group of players and the fans are responding well in their numbers. We had a huge game today and have another big one on Thursday.

“Hopefully we can keep progressing as a team and a club.

“I’m sure it (the furore) will come back if we lose a couple of game.”

Tam Courts cites ‘phenomenal feeling’ after Dundee United win derby

Ian Harkes celebrates his winning goal as Dundee United manager Tam Courts enjoyed a derby debut win

Meanwhile, Courts admits he thrived in the heat of a packed Tannadice.

A late winner from Ian Harkes helped United maintain their 17-year unbeaten home record in the derby.

And with the sound of jubilant United fans singing ‘Beautiful Sunday’ ringing in his ears, Courts was ecstatic at full-time.

“It was exhilarating to say the least.

“I thought I knew what to expect but it was even better and when you win it’s just a phenomenal feeling.”

Dundee United 1-0 Dundee: Late Ian Harkes strike seals the derby points at Tannadice

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier