MARY-JANE DUNCAN: That’s it, I’ve had enough. I am raging!

An error occurred. Please try again.

My social meter has run out. My whole personality has vanished without even a puff of smoke. Left the building. Every. Single. Drop of patience, sense of humour ALLLLLLLL gone.

I haven’t got any remaining and should have worn a badge saying, ‘leave me alone for the next 48 hours please’ for at least the last week.

When someone walked past the car, as we parked up at home, the mister said, ‘and here’s one we fell out with earlier’.

I said nothing, which is unusual for me, but I could hardly deny it.

Really, really fed up

I feel like it’s been ‘one of those days’ now for about seven weeks and I’m not even exaggerating.

It’s reached a point where I don’t know if I need water, a nap, some chocolate or to leave civilisation and go live amongst forest creatures.

Currently I don’t feel I have an active role in my own life. Stuff just keeps happening and I’m all ‘oh! So, this is what we’re doing now, right then’.

What’s moved me from generally middle-aged grump to full blown exasperation?

Is it continued emergency repairs to the house and ongoing lack of bathroom?

Or the smug friend who just announced she’s finished all her Christmas shopping?

The stress attached to himself going away with work for three weeks?

And as for Christmas

Am I just at a point in my treatment where I’m overtired and not able to tolerate the general busyness of day-to-day life?

Is it every Facebook memory reminding me of October sun-filled holidays past?

Even the appearance of Christmas adverts on the television hasn’t brought me cheer.

And I LOVE Christmas, but please can we get past Halloween? It takes me all my energy to pretend I enjoy pumpkin carving.

Might it be a bit of everything?

How about this

Working a regular job while working on myself while working on being a good wife while keeping the kids alive while walking the dogs while keeping the house clean while working on my friendships while working on other personal goals while walking 10,000 steps while keeping track of bills while trying to accommodate everyone while trying to sleep.

While working on a new business idea. Hear me out.

A party bus that only picks up Mums. We get to nap while it drives round playing true crime podcasts and nobody is allowed to talk to us or ask us for anything?

A safe place where we can pull the wine bag out of its box and stab it with a straw like a giant grown up Capri-Sun and not be judged.

And then there was the salesman

Everyone seems to be super busy.

I walked out of a showroom after the salesman told me how busy he was having ignored me for half an hour.

I’d waited politely, yet the minute the mister finally arrived the chap couldn’t help quickly enough.

The mister, who was only there for any heavy lifting requirements, knew this was a mistake on the part of the salesman as he was NOT there to choose OR pay for new tiles.

We left without purchasing, I wasn’t wasting more time listening to his explanations.

No apology, just extensive excuses directed to the husband and not the ‘poor’ wife who was obviously just along to enjoy a wee ride in the car. RAGING.

Are people more annoying?

Similar encounters have filled the rest of my week and I cannot understand if people are becoming more annoying or am I just becoming angrier with age?

Never having been one to suffer fools gladly, and I’ve known many, but I always try to treat situations with kindness.

You just don’t know what personal battles people are wrangling.

Out of the mouths of babes

I’m actually jealous of toddlers and their lack of social etiquette.

Imagine seeing someone you don’t want to talk to and the second they open their mouth, you just scream ‘NO’ in their face and run away.

I’d be great at that, apart from the running.

So, lets get past Halloween seeing as this year I won’t even need a costume to go as a witch.

Those of you complaining teens are too old for guising, let’s give them a break.

If your bairn shows up at my door trying to hang onto one last shred of childhood, I’ll be damned if I’m going to begrudge them some monkey nuts and a Mars bar.