Luckless Dunfermline striker awaits injury update following bizarre set-back

By Alan Temple
March 9 2022, 5.15pm
Bobby Kamwa on arrival

Dunfermline have been forced to rearrange an injury scan for luckless striker Bobby Kamwa due to faulty machinery.

The on-loan Leeds United striker was due to undergo tests in Edinburgh last week due to a persistent discomfort around his shin and foot.

However, both Kamwa and Pars boss John Hughes were left in disbelief when a problem with the hospital’s equipment meant the procedure could not take place.

It rather exemplifies Kamwa’s lack of fortune since arriving north of the border in January. He has made just two substitute appearances totalling 29 minutes to date.

“Bobby [Kamwa], unfortunately, went for a scan and the machine was broken when we arrived in Edinburgh,” said Hughes.

“You just start laughing at that — an ironic smile. What can you say?

“So we’ll try and get him scanned in the next couple of days.

“That is starting to get a little bit frustrating; not just for me, but for Bobby as well.

“He’s a young kid that’s come up here and, trust me, from talking to Bobby, he wanted to hit the ground running.

He knew this was his platform and he just feels that something’s not quite right within that bottom half of the shin, where the top of the foot meets the shin.

Kamwa in action for Leeds U23s

“Hopefully, we can get him scanned and give him that assurance that everything’s fine and push him along.

“He’s doing as much as he can, still working hard in the gym, and we’re hoping that we can get him back sooner rather than later.”

Obstacles

However, Hughes has urged Kamwa to use his set-backs as fuel to bounce back stronger; a message he extends to the rest of the Pars squad they seek to escape the relegation mire.

The Pars sit at the foot of the Championship, seven points adrift of guaranteed safety.

“You’ve just got to keep knocking these obstacles out the way — don’t feel sorry for yourself,” continued Hughes. “Stick together, trust each other, be spirited, have good camaraderie.

“Sometimes, even when you’re not at your best, that can get you through the game.
And I think we’ve got good character at the club.”

