Dundee United youngster Ross Graham looks back on Scottish Cup memories as a fan ahead of Celtic challenge

Dundee United youngster Ross Graham has looked back on his Scottish Cup memories as a fan ahead of Celtic’s visit to Tannadice on Monday.

Celts will travel to Dundee on Monday night, with Graham hoping the United fans can pack out Tannadice for the quarter-final clash.

Former season-ticket holder Graham was just a youngster when United last lifted the cup in 2010.

A 3-0 win over Ross County led United to cup glory, with Graham a young starry-eyed fan glued to his TV.

But after making a stunning impact on the United first team and earning a Scotland under-21 call-up, Graham is keen to make some memories of his own.

“I’ve got a lot of memories of the Scottish Cup,” Graham told Dundee United TV.

“It’s one of the major trophies in Scotland with United being the club they expect to go far in tournaments like this.

“It was always nice as a kid to see them be successful in it.

“Lifting the cup in 2010, I remember that as a kid. I was nine at the time.

“I wasn’t able to go to the game as I was but young for that.

“But just to see them lift the cup in the way we did was special.

Ross Graham: I want Scottish Cup memories of my own

“I grew up as a kid wanting to play in big games like the Scottish Cup and go on cup runs.

“As player you want silverware. When you look back on your career, when you retire, you want to see all the trophies you won.

“Hopefully we can go on a good cup run this season.”

United could be backed by fans in three sides of Tannadice after they opened up the Shed for home fans.

And Graham hopes they can snap up all tickets for the Celtic clash.

“I want as many fans as possible to be here and push the team on.

“It’s needed in games like this. In every game, we want as much support as possible.

“It would be really nice to have a big crowd here again to push us forward.”