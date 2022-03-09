Dundee United youngster Ross Graham looks back on Scottish Cup memories as a fan ahead of Celtic challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United youngster Ross Graham looks back on Scottish Cup memories as a fan ahead of Celtic challenge

By Ewan Smith
March 9 2022, 5.20pm
Ross Graham has made a big impact at Dundee United this year
Ross Graham has made a big impact at Dundee United this year

Dundee United youngster Ross Graham has looked back on his Scottish Cup memories as a fan ahead of Celtic’s visit to Tannadice on Monday.

Celts will travel to Dundee on Monday night, with Graham hoping the United fans can pack out Tannadice for the quarter-final clash.

Former season-ticket holder Graham was just a youngster when United last lifted the cup in 2010.

Ross Graham watched Andy Webster skipper Dundee United to 2010 Scottish Cup success

A 3-0 win over Ross County led United to cup glory, with Graham a young starry-eyed fan glued to his TV.

But after making a stunning impact on the United first team and earning a Scotland under-21 call-up, Graham is keen to make some memories of his own.

“I’ve got a lot of memories of the Scottish Cup,” Graham told Dundee United TV.

“It’s one of the major trophies in Scotland with United being the club they expect to go far in tournaments like this.

“It was always nice as a kid to see them be successful in it.

“Lifting the cup in 2010, I remember that as a kid. I was nine at the time.

“I wasn’t able to go to the game as I was but young for that.

“But just to see them lift the cup in the way we did was special.

Ross Graham: I want Scottish Cup memories of my own

“I grew up as a kid wanting to play in big games like the Scottish Cup and go on cup runs.

“As player you want silverware. When you look back on your career, when you retire, you want to see all the trophies you won.

Ross Graham became a Dundee United fans’ favourite after netting his first goal against Rangers

“Hopefully we can go on a good cup run this season.”

United could be backed by fans in three sides of Tannadice after they opened up the Shed for home fans.

And Graham hopes they can snap up all tickets for the Celtic clash.

“I want as many fans as possible to be here and push the team on.

“It’s needed in games like this. In every game, we want as much support as possible.

“It would be really nice to have a big crowd here again to push us forward.”

Ross Graham rise continues as Dundee United star lands first ever Scotland under-21 call

