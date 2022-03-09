Man, 31, charged after Labrador dies in two-dog attack in Montrose

A man has been charged after a Labrador died in an attack by two other dogs in Montrose.
An investigation was launched after an incident on Garrison Road on Saturday February 26, during which a black Labrador died.
It sparked a police appeal for information from anyone who saw the attack in the Barracks area of the Angus town.
Now, a 31-year-old man has been charged and two dogs have been seized.
A police spokesman confirmed both dogs have now been seized following their inquires.
He added: “A 31-year-old man has been charged in connection with a dog attack, in which a Labrador died, in the Barracks area of Montrose on Saturday February 26.
“Both dogs believed to have been involved have been seized by officers and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
“We would like to thank the public for their support in this investigation.”
