Man, 31, charged after Labrador dies in two-dog attack in Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Man, 31, charged after Labrador dies in two-dog attack in Montrose

By James Simpson
March 9 2022, 5.49pm Updated: March 9 2022, 6.24pm
Police Scotland is warning the public of a new scam.
Police appealed for information.

A man has been charged after a Labrador died in an attack by two other dogs in Montrose.

An investigation was launched after an incident on Garrison Road on Saturday February 26, during which a black Labrador died.

It sparked a police appeal for information from anyone who saw the attack in the Barracks area of the Angus town.

Now, a 31-year-old man has been charged and two dogs have been seized.

Garrison Road.

A police spokesman confirmed both dogs have now been seized following their inquires.

He added: “A 31-year-old man has been charged in connection with a dog attack, in which a Labrador died, in the Barracks area of Montrose on Saturday February 26.

“Both dogs believed to have been involved have been seized by officers and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

“We would like to thank the public for their support in this investigation.”

Callout: Our new documentary celebrates Tayside’s mountain rescue heroes

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]