Labrador dies after attack by two other dogs in Montrose

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Labrador has died after it was mauled by two dogs in Montrose.

The black Lab died of its injuries after it was attacked on Saturday night.

Police described the attacking dogs as Staffordshire ‘type’ dogs.

The injured dog was taken to a vet after the Garrison Road incident but could not be saved.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Angus are appealing for witnesses following a dog on dog attack in Montrose.

“The incident occurred on Garrison Road in the Barracks area around 10.45pm on Saturday February 26, when two Stafford type bull terriers attacked a black Labrador.

“The Labrador died as a result of its injuries.”

The spokesman asked anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference number CR/6145/22.