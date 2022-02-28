Dundee police officer still with force despite second football-related assault conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee police officer still with force despite second football-related assault conviction

By Paul Malik
February 28 2022, 3.24pm
Darren Moore, Dundee Sheriff Court
PC Darren Moore was convicted at Dundee Sheriff Court

A Dundee police officer convicted twice of assault — including against an autistic teenager — is still employed by Police Scotland.

Darren Moore was sentenced for his second attack on Monday at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He was convicted of his first offence – striking a 13-year-old boy at a football match – in December last year following a trial.

It was thought Moore, 42, had lost his job as an officer with the force but Police Scotland confirmed he is still an employee.

They would not say if Moore was still on full pay but it is understood he is currently suspended.

Shook head

Moore, of Liff, was chided by Sheriff Gregor Murray for shaking his head while being sentenced.

The police officer even suggested to social workers compiling his court-mandated criminal report what punishment he should receive, calling the scuffle in which he tried to bite Derek Wemyss a “minor matter”, to Sheriff Murray’s annoyance.

Sentencing him to 120 hours unpaid work, Sheriff Murray said: “Here is my reading of what has been said – he essentially said to social workers that this is a minor matter which only justifies a fine or a restriction of liberty order.”

Turning to Moore, who visibly disagreed with what was being said from the bench, he said: “You can shake your head all you want, Mr Moore but that is what is in the report.”

Former PC Darren Moore
PC Darren Moore

He continued: “Given the previous conviction, it is a serious matter.

“There are several aspects of this case which are troubling.

“You put yourself into the situation where the assault occurred, you are trained to diffuse this type of violence and there is another offence of a similar nature.

“All of these things could entitle me to impose a custodial sentence.”

Instead, Moore was sentenced to unpaid work.

Tried to bite victim

Defence solicitor Ross Donnelly, in mitigation for Moore, stressed his client had taken steps to address his poor mental health, which had exacerbated issues.

He had also moved from the area where the assaults took place.

Moore admitted assaulting Derek Wemyss by punching him on the head and body and trying to bite him on September 18 2021.

The court heard Mr Wemyss had approached Moore in Donald’s Lane, Dundee, after the complainer had intervened in an incident at a football pitch involving two boys.

The court was told a struggle started between the two and Mr Wemyss pinned Moore to the ground to prevent further assault.

Moore tried to bite Mr Wemyss, before punching him on the head and body, leaving him bruised.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of the outcome of the case and a report will be made to the Assistant Chief Constable for Professionalism and Assurance.”

Previous conviction

Moore’s earlier conviction came after he pressed his head against a child’s, pushed him to the ground and struck him on the face to his injury on March 28, 2019.

The dispute again centred around a football match close to Moore’s home and the victim had approached to explain the circumstances behind an on-field fight between young players.

The trial heard how former postman Moore, who was off-duty, claimed he acted in self-defence by using a “defensive strike” in order to deal with a “male aggressive”.

He said he should have hit the youngster even earlier.

He told the court he was unaware the child was only 13 at the time.

Moore was fined £750.

