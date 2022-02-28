How Dundee trial of new device could help cut drugs overdose deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
How Dundee trial of new device could help cut drugs overdose deaths

By Hannah Ballantyne
February 28 2022, 3.44pm
Professor Dillon
Professor John Dillon from Dundee University will run the trial.

A device designed to cut deaths caused by drugs overdoses is set to be trialled by experts in Dundee.

A professor at Dundee University will lead a clinical trial for the wearable sensor, which alerts emergency services when someone has taken an overdose.

It works by monitoring the breathing rate of the person wearing it.

The technology, which has been developed by digital health firm PneumoWave, could provide a new way of saving people who are at risk of dying from drugs use.

More than 80 drugs deaths in nine months

The main tool currently used to save lives – naloxone – only works when someone carrying the medicine is called to help a drug user, or comes across them by chance.

In Tayside and Fife, drugs deaths are high with 81 deaths being reported in the region between January and September last year.

The level in Fife had dropped slightly on the previous year but the numbers remained the same for Tayside.

The trial, led by Professor John Dillon, will capture data that will allow the company to further develop its technology.

Prof Dillon said: “Working in the field that I do, I see first-hand the devastation that opioid overdoses bring

Device could become ‘tool’ for cutting death numbers

“Large numbers of my patient group die from overdoses every year and this is a major issue everywhere, but one that we in Scotland need to address particularly urgently.

“The bare statistics about drug-related deaths are there for everyone to see, but these do not tell the whole story – that of the many tragedies and lost opportunities that lie behind them and the heartbreak that they bring to families and loved ones.

“I am hopeful that this device will become a tool to contribute to the efforts to prevent these senseless losses.”

