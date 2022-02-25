Dundee United reveal date and ticket details for Celtic Scottish Cup clash after pricing wrangle with Hoops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United reveal date and ticket details for Celtic Scottish Cup clash after pricing wrangle with Hoops

By Scott Lorimer
February 25 2022, 3.14pm Updated: February 25 2022, 5.23pm
Dundee United will host Celtic at Tannadice in the Scottish Cup.
Dundee United have revealed the date and ticket prices for their Scottish Cup quarter-final with Celtic.

The Tannadice clash will see Arabs occupy three sides of the ground – including the Shed end – for the clash on Monday, March 14, which kicks off at 7.45pm.

Tickets for the clash are priced at £27 for adults and £15 for concessions, with under 12s admitted for £10.

United had hoped to negotiate a lower pricing structure with Celtic for the knockout clash, but, in a statement, the Tangerines say the Hoops refused to consider dropping below £27 for adult briefs.

The club said: “Very early on in discussions between the clubs on ticket prices, Celtic advised us of the view that they were looking for a price point similar to an SPFL league match between the clubs (£30 adults).

On-sale dates

“Celtic confirmed that they would be willing to agree an adult price of no lower than £27 and accept the concession prices of £15 and £10 and reiterated that they would sell their allocation out at this price.

“Despite our continued efforts to convince them to drop this price further, we were reminded that failure to agree would result in the price being set at normal prices (i.e. £30 for adults).”

Tickets for the game go on sale on Tuesday, March 1 for season ticket holders, with a general sale to follow on Thursday, March 3.

Shared ‘New Firm’ history makes Dundee United perfect opponents as Aberdeen honour Sir Alex Ferguson, says Tam Courts

