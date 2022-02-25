Dundee United reveal date and ticket details for Celtic Scottish Cup clash after pricing wrangle with Hoops

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have revealed the date and ticket prices for their Scottish Cup quarter-final with Celtic.

The Tannadice clash will see Arabs occupy three sides of the ground – including the Shed end – for the clash on Monday, March 14, which kicks off at 7.45pm.

Tickets for the clash are priced at £27 for adults and £15 for concessions, with under 12s admitted for £10.

✅ You asked, we listened. 🏟 The Shed will be open to United fans for our @ScottishCup Quarter-Final against Celtic which will take place on Monday 14th March Read more on how to cheer on the Terrors as we battle for a place at Hampden ⤵️ — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) February 25, 2022

United had hoped to negotiate a lower pricing structure with Celtic for the knockout clash, but, in a statement, the Tangerines say the Hoops refused to consider dropping below £27 for adult briefs.

The club said: “Very early on in discussions between the clubs on ticket prices, Celtic advised us of the view that they were looking for a price point similar to an SPFL league match between the clubs (£30 adults).

On-sale dates

“Celtic confirmed that they would be willing to agree an adult price of no lower than £27 and accept the concession prices of £15 and £10 and reiterated that they would sell their allocation out at this price.

“Despite our continued efforts to convince them to drop this price further, we were reminded that failure to agree would result in the price being set at normal prices (i.e. £30 for adults).”

Tickets for the game go on sale on Tuesday, March 1 for season ticket holders, with a general sale to follow on Thursday, March 3.